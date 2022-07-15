ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

By Curt St. John
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

25 Ridiculous Myths About Minnesota That People in Other States Believe

My mouth hung open the other day when someone visiting Rochester asked me if I eat SPAM every day. They were looking for a few cooking tips (which I am NOT the person to come to for that!) but I actually didn't even know how to respond. SPAM is made just 30 minutes from here but it is NEVER on the menu at my house. I have tasted it but I'm pretty sure it is a myth that we all love it and eat it every day. And, that's just one of the many myths people seem to have about the great state of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Wabasha, MN
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Food & Drinks
State
Ohio State
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Fridley, MN
City
Annandale, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Sasquatch 107.7

Popular Rochester Restaurant Has Closed for Good

Some shocking news in Rochester, Minnesota hit Facebook today. Another popular restaurant closed suddenly. Another Rochester, Minnesota Restaurant is Closed for Good. If you heard the rumor today that Wild Bill's Sports Saloon in Rochester, Minnesota at 300 17th Ave NW is closed, the rumor is actually true. I honestly am shocked and from what I can see on Facebook, some employees found out when they showed up to work this morning.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

This Minnesota City on List of Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Summer is the best time to move if you are planning a move. Why is it the best? Because you can get acquainted with your neighborhood before it's too cold to hang out in the great outdoors, also, if you have kids, they can be between schools, and start in a new school at the beginning of the year.
MINNESOTA CITY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Brewery#Craft Breweries#Craft Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Minnesota Brewery#Oxford#Twin Cities North Metro#The Northstar Cream Ale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AM 1390 KRFO

[VIDEO]People Not From Minnesota Try to Pronounce Town Names

Moving around the Midwest can be challenging when you don't know how to pronounce some of the town names in the area. It's a little embarrassing when you are around people who are from the area, like born and raised there and they look at you like "how can you not know how to pronounce this"? But, sometimes it can be difficult. There are a lot of Native American names in certain areas like Wisconsin, but once you know, you don't have an issue, but initially, it's difficult.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon has closed

(ABC 6 News) - Wild Bills Sports Saloon in Rochester announced on its Facebook page Monday that it has closed. "We are sad to say, we are closing our doors. Thanks for the memories! To all our valued Wil Bill's customers and friends. We regret to inform you that we are closing our doors for good. Thank you for your years of support! We will miss you all!" is what the post said.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Why July 18th Is Considered the ‘Perfect Day’ in Minnesota

I haven't been enjoying all the humidity but for the most part, I really enjoy the summer weather in Minnesota. The warmth from the sun feels so good, especially when we know what we have to deal with a majority of the year. So it makes sense that, based on weather data, Minnesota's 'perfect day' is coming up this month.
MINNESOTA STATE
cityofsavage.com

Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Woman Airlifted Following Horse Riding Accident

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders rescued a Rochester woman who was thrown from and kicked by a horse in rural Olmsted County over the weekend. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property northeast of Stewartville in the 8600 block of 43rd Avenue Southeast around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said emergency personnel needed to use a UTV to get to the 42-year-old woman. First responders say she was in and out of consciousness.
ROCHESTER, MN
mprnews.org

Sunday evening thunderstorms northwest corner; very hot Monday with scattered storms north

Sunday’s heat and humidity generated a scattering of showers and thunderstorms in western Wisconsin. An outflowing cold pool from those storms provided a boundary along which heavy rain showers developed over the east side of the Twin Cities metro area. The St. Paul Saints home baseball game had a lengthy rain delay and was then cancelled, apparently due to wet field conditions.
SAINT PAUL, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy