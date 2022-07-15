ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

By Curt St. John
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Popular Rochester Restaurant Has Closed for Good

Some shocking news in Rochester, Minnesota hit Facebook today. Another popular restaurant closed suddenly. Another Rochester, Minnesota Restaurant is Closed for Good. If you heard the rumor today that Wild Bill's Sports Saloon in Rochester, Minnesota at 300 17th Ave NW is closed, the rumor is actually true. I honestly am shocked and from what I can see on Facebook, some employees found out when they showed up to work this morning.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Wabasha, MN
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Food & Drinks
State
Ohio State
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
City
Fridley, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Annandale, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
KDHL AM 920

This Minnesota City on List of Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Summer is the best time to move if you are planning a move. Why is it the best? Because you can get acquainted with your neighborhood before it's too cold to hang out in the great outdoors, also, if you have kids, they can be between schools, and start in a new school at the beginning of the year.
MINNESOTA CITY, MN
Y-105FM

Try Viral Bungee Fitness Right Here in Minnesota

Have you ever seen the bungee fitness videos? They look like so much fun, it's like a zero-gravity workout! People online are obsessed with it and there's even an option for us to try it out right here in Minnesota. In case you've never heard of or seen bungee fitness,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Brewery#Craft Breweries#Craft Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Minnesota Brewery#Oxford#Twin Cities North Metro#The Northstar Cream Ale
Sasquatch 107.7

We Now Know What’s Going On With Former Carlos O’Kellys Site in Rochester

It's been vacant since earlier this spring, but we now know what will be happening with the site of the former Carlos O'Kellys restaurant in Rochester. The very last Carlos O'Kellys location still in business in the Land of 10,000 Lakes was right here in Rochester. It's located on the west side of Highway-52 and was known for serving margaritas and 'inspired Mex' cuisine-- until April of this year, that is.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AM 1390 KRFO

[VIDEO]People Not From Minnesota Try to Pronounce Town Names

Moving around the Midwest can be challenging when you don't know how to pronounce some of the town names in the area. It's a little embarrassing when you are around people who are from the area, like born and raised there and they look at you like "how can you not know how to pronounce this"? But, sometimes it can be difficult. There are a lot of Native American names in certain areas like Wisconsin, but once you know, you don't have an issue, but initially, it's difficult.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

URGENT: 1,500+ Backpacks Needed for Kids in Rochester Area

If you haven't walked around Minnesota Target lately, FYI, school supplies are out. All of the pencil pouches and new backpacks with the latest popular characters are ready for your little one to take home. Some parents love this time of year. Some of us don't. In fact, mid-June was a bit early in my opinion to bring these items to the big display in the back of the North Target in Rochester. Unfortunately, not everyone in our community can afford the cutest backpacks for their kids. In fact, 1,500+ backpacks are still needed for kids in Olmsted County before school starts.
ROCHESTER, MN
dailyadvent.com

5 Best Men’s Clothing in Minneapolis, MN

Below is a list of the top and leading Men’s Clothing in Minneapolis. To help you find the best Men’s Clothing located near you in Minneapolis, we put together our own list based on this rating points list. Minneapolis’ Best Men’s Clothing: The top rated Men’s Clothing in Minneapolis, MN are: King Brothers Clothiers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cityofsavage.com

Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy