ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Three Local Businesses Awarded Funding Through Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Programs

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 3 days ago

Three local businesses have been selected by Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) to receive a portion of more than $3.6 million in funding to create, develop, and grow apprenticeship programs within their companies. These grants were created following the approval...

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

Iowa Workforce Development Will Soon Be Hitting The Road With IowaWORKS Mobile Office

Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) is excited to announce the launch of an initiative that will help bring employment assistance resources to underserved areas in the state. IWD is expected to take delivery of a custom-built, 32-foot-long bus that will serve as a mobile IowaWorks office on wheels. The $470,000 unit includes 10 computer workstations, two 40-inch monitors for large-group presentations, and meeting space for job counselors to provide one-on-one sessions with Iowans. IowaWorks Division Administrator Linda Rouse says, “I think the opportunities with this really are endless and only limited by our ability to be innovative. We’ll be able to move in a wide variety of different directions with it.” Agency staff notes the mobile office will allow them to respond to natural disasters or large job loss scenarios to assist Iowans in filing unemployment claims quickly and help them get quickly get back into the workforce. The bus is currently under construction at a facility in Wisconsin and should be ready for use by summer 2023. Prior to the launch of the mobile office, Iowans would need to travel to a physical IowaWORKS location for employment service. Currently, there are less than a dozen of these locations in western Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa Workforce Development awards $3.6 Million+ to expand registered apprenticeship programs

 Iowa Workforce Development has awarded over $3.6 million in funding to create or expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs across Iowa. These programs benefit both employers and high schools and are a critical tool for building new workforce pipelines in high-demand fields, allowing young people to earn while they learn. State support of these programs is provided […]
IOWA STATE
K92.3

The Unusual Reason a Dozen Iowa Nursing Homes Shutdown

Iowa nursing homes have been in the news plenty of times in the past three years. Mainly steered by COVID-19 coverage, they've been under the microscope dealing with intense scrutiny relating to residents' health. They are again in the news, but not specifically because of the pandemic this time. One...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 18th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri man who contracted a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a southwest Iowa lake has died. Lisa Cox with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed the man’s death in an email sent to the Des Moines Register. The amoeba caused the unidentified man to contract Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis, or PAM, which is almost always fatal. Cox said there have been 154 known cases of PAM in the U-S in the past 60 years, with only four survivors. Meanwhile, the Lake of Three Fires remains closed to swimmers.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Crawford County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Crawford County, IA
beckersasc.com

Iowa governor signs legislation requiring more ASC transparency

On June 21, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new piece of legislation, known as Reuben’s Rules, that requires ASCs to provide patients with more transparency, The Clinton Herald reported July 14. The law requires ASCs to disclose to all patients what lifesaving measures they offer when a patient...
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Help Set a Cornhole World Record at the 2022 Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair is right around the corner, and there are some new features at this year's event!. On the official Iowa State Fair website, there's a page titled 'What's New,' and it includes a list of the 'Top 11 Ways to Fair in 2022.' The very first item on the list is 'Record Setting Fun,' a way for Iowans to get in on a world record attempt! The page reads:
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Propane Is Not A Guarantee In Iowa This Fall

Rural America and Iowa are no strangers to the use of propane. Their relationship can be traced back at least 100 years and is seen being used in the home and around the operation. CHS, the nation’s largest ag cooperative, is encouraging farmers to prepare for shortages in propane this...
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Keep Dropping In Iowa

(UNDATED) – Gasoline prices continue to drop across Iowa. Today’s (Monday) figures from Triple-A shows the average price of regular-unleaded in Iowa is four dollars, 37 cents a gallon — that’s 16 cents a gallon cheaper than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price today is also cheaper than then current national average of four-52 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at four-oh-five a gallon. The most expensive is in northwest Iowa’s Clay County at four-63 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Manufacturing Facing 2,000 Garbage Truck Backlog Due to Supply Chain Issues

One business in Greene County recently shared some of the obstacles they are facing and how it’s keeping them from delivering their product to their customers globally. Scranton Manufacturing/New Way is a garbage truck manufacturer and during a visit from Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton learned about the company’s issues with high inflation, labor shortage, and their biggest problem is with supply chain disruptions. Vice President of Sales and Marketing for New Way Trucks and McLaughlin Family Companies Don Ross says specifically it’s the truck chassis they aren’t able to get and it’s mostly caused them to have a 2,000 truck production backlog.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Sendoff ceremony for National Guard members held in Tiffin

Families, friends send off National Guard members being deployed to Poland. 80 members of the Iowa Army National Guard took part in a sendoff ceremony today as they prepare to serve halfway across the world. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke for the first time since Friday, after...
TIFFIN, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Restaurant Association calls new alcohol distribution law a win

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws will soon change. Thosechanges could have a major impact on bars, restaurants, golf courses and any establishment that carries a class C license. KCRG reports beginning Jan. 1, 2023, businesses that carry a Class C license will be able...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apprenticeships#Wittrock Electric#Registered Apprenticeship
theperrynews.com

DNR issues 12 toxic beach warnings for July 15-21

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.
hot1047.com

The Best Food Festival in Iowa is All About Sweet Corn

We have plenty of food festivals here in Iowa, but which one is the very best?. Love Food recently put out a list of the best food festival in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is over here in the Eastern part of the state! The winner is The West Point Sweet Corn Festival in West Point, Iowa, which is located in Lee County.
Mix 97-3

Well-Known Iowa Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State

Iowa is home to some beautiful sights. Nestled between two of America's great rivers (the Mississippi and Missouri) and with plenty of things to see in the middle, the Hawkeye State is a lot more than just rolling fields of corn. That being said, one city, in particular, has the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Attorney General Calls for Red Flag Gun Seizure Laws

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa's Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general's requests to join multistate lawsuits, under an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state's involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies. Iowa Attorney General Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval before he would join multistate lawsuits.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
WHO 13

Iowa 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A four-year-old from Indianola died in Colorado on Friday when a tree fell on him. According to our sister station in Denver, the boy was visiting his grandmother and was the victim of a freak outdoor accident. While law enforcement officials have not released the four-year-old boy’s name, the organizer of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
kscj.com

IOWA POLL SHOWS GRASSLEY WITH 8 POINT LEAD OVER FRANKEN

THE LATEST DES MOINES REGISTER IOWA POLL SHOWS REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT CHUCK GRASSLEY IS MAINTAINING AN EIGHT POINT LEAD OVER DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER MICHAEL FRANKEN IN THE RACE FOR THE U.S. SENATE. GRASSLEY LEADS FRANKEN 47% TO 39% WHICH ALSO SHOWS 7% OF LIKELY VOTERS STATING THEY WOULD VOTE FOR SOMEONE ELSE.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Based Fareway Just Opened a New Type of Store

Iowa has a few homegrown grocery and convenient stores that we're very proud of. Casey's, which is now a Fortune 500 company, Circle K, Kum & Go, and of course, grocers Hy-Vee and Fareway. While Hy-Vee and Fareway are serious competitors, it still has to fill any Iowan with pride...

Comments / 0

Community Policy