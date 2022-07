I don't care how old I ever get, I will always think ducks and baby chickens are the cutest things ever. There is something absolutely comical to me to hear a duck just quacking away as it walks around, especially when it gets excited. Their tail starts shaking, their little feet go up and down, and they get really vocal. Basically, the same thing I do when I see a buffet!

IOWA, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO