SWLA Credit Union is giving back and helping to get families ready for the new school year. In case you were unaware, the credit union established a new location in North Lake Charles on 2000 Opelousas Street. If that address seems familiar, that is because they are now located inside the SWLA Center for Health Services building! This will definitely make banking much easier to access because so many people receive healthcare there. So, not only is this a great location but it is also a great addition to the North Lake Charles community.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO