City of Douglas Meeting Minutes...

City Council Minutes, June 13, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; Councilperson Kim Pexton and Councilperson John Bartling were absent. Also Present: J.D. Cox, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; Josh Oberlander, Water/Wastewater Chief Operator/Supervisor; Perry Hershberger, citizen. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – June 13, 2022; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting: May 23, 2022. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 3-0. Mayor Kemper wished Administrative Services Director/Treasurer, Mary Nicol, a Happy Birthday. Public Comments: None. Council Action Items: Item 4a. City Administrator Official Appointment & Swearing In. Mayor Kemper swore in J. D. Cox as the new City of Douglas City Administrator. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to formally appoint and swear in J. D. Cox as the City of Douglas City Administrator, no discussion. Motion carried 3-0. Item 4b. Resolution No. 2022-12, a Resolution Requesting the Board of Converse County Commissioners Place the One Percent (1%) Sales Tax Question on the Ballot for the 2022 General Election – [Correction to Original Resolution No. 2022-11]. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Resolution No. 2022-12 as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 3-0. Item 4c. Change Order No. 1 – 2nd & 3rd Street Improvements Project. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Change Order No. 1 for the 2nd & 3rd Street Improvements Project as presented, in the total amount of $194,842.40, bringing the not to exceed project costs to $1,697,892.57, additionally approve the extended completion dates by 32 days further, and authorize the City Administrator to sign associated documentation, no discussion. Motion carried 3-0. Council Discussion and Non-Action Items: Item 5a. Department Reports: Department of Public Works, Administrative Services/Treasurer Department, Clerk Department, Planning & Community Development Department, Police Department; Item 5b. City Administrator Report. City Administrator Cox provided stated he has added his report to the agenda as a way of keeping his commitment to transparency and openness. Cox informed the council staff would be brainstorming on projects that would qualify for the Federal Infrastructure Program, and then inviting a WYDOT representative to meet for further discussion. Staff will be utilizing a narrative form moving forward for items on the agenda. Cox reviewed current projects and impacts to traffic. He provided information about the history of the recycling program, and a proposal to move forward with developing a task force for determining options. Council thanked Cox for the information. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to adjourn the June 13, 2022 Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 3-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:43 p.m.

