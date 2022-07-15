City of Douglas

Special Meeting Minutes...

City Council Minutes, June 16, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the special meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; Councilperson Kim Pexton was present via phone; Councilperson John Bartling was absent. Also Present: J.D. Cox, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; Josh Oberlander, Water/Wastewater Chief Operator/Supervisor. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – June 16, 2022. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Public Hearing: Administrator Cox introduced the proposed budget for Fiscal year 2023, commending staff members for their efforts in developing the budget, in particular Administrative Services Director/Treasurer Nicol and Community Development Director and previous Interim Administrator Chaffin, he then turned the presentation over to Nicol. Nicol provided the council with an overview of the proposed budget stating staff took a conservative approach due to the volatile nature of the oil and gas industries and fluctuation in sales tax revenue. Staff focused on maintaining current services to the community and employees. Discussion followed. Councilmembers thanked staff members for their hard work in completing the budget, and thanked Nicol for her presentation of the during work sessions. Item 3a. Resolution No. 2022-13, a Resolution Appropriating Money for the Annual Budget of the City of Douglas, Wyoming, for the Conduct of the Municipal Government of the City of Douglas, Wyoming for the Fiscal Year 2023. Mayor Kemper opened the public hearing at approximately 5:44 p.m. No further comments from staff and brief discussion by council regarding the joint justice center. Kemper closed the public hearing at approximately 5:45 p.m. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Resolution No. 2022-13 as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 3b. Resolution No. 2022-14, a Resolution Amending the Budget of the City of Douglas, Wyoming for the Fiscal Year 2022. Mayor Kemper opened the public hearing at approximately 5:46 p.m. Administrative Services Director/Treasurer Nicol provided an overview of the proposed amendments to the current budget, the amendments include funding for: Water fund expenditures increased, Street Improvement fund increased, and General fund increased. No further discussion or comments from the public. Kemper closed the public hearing at approximately 5:47 p.m. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Resolution No. 2022-14 as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to adjourn the June 16, 2022 Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 4-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:48 p.m.

ATTEST:

/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor

Publish: July 13, 2022 5399