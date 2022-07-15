City of Douglas

June 27 Minutes...

City Council Minutes, June 27, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; Councilperson Kim Pexton; and Councilperson John Bartling. Also Present: Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Director of Public Works; Members of the Douglas Police Department & Community; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney; Perry Hershberger, citizen; Cindy Porter & members of the board for The Enterprise. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – June 27, 2022; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting: June 13, 2022; Item 2c. Minutes, Special City Council Meeting: June 16, 2022. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: None. Presentations & Proclamations: Item 4a. Proclamation: Honoring Sergeant Chad Holler. Mayor Kemper read the proclamation into the record and presented Sgt. Holler with a plaque to commemorate his service to the City of Douglas. Council and audience congratulated Sgt. Holler on his retirement. Item 4b. Police Department: Promotion of Rudy Toman to Sergeant; Introduction of New PD Officers Roy Nixon & Tyler Stream. PD Chief Byerly introduced Rudy Toman as the new PD Sergeant, explained the process used to determine those for supervisory roles, council and audience congratulated Toman on his promotion. Byerly introduced Officer Nixon and Officer Stream to the council and welcomed them to the community. Mayor Kemper thanked Officer Adam Reiter for saving a young child’s life. Council Action Items: Item 5a. Resolution No. 2022-16, a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of an Application for Federal Funding Through the Transportation Alternative Program Administered by the Wyoming Department of Transportation for City of Douglas for the Purposes of the Richards Street Pedestrian Safety Project. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Resolution No. 2022-16 as presented and to additionally authorize the City Administrator to sign associated. Community Development Director Chaffin provided the council with an overview of the proposed project. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5b. Economic Development Funding Application: The Enterprise. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the Economic Development Application in the amount of $50,000 for the façade grant program to be carried over to future years if funding is not fully expended in fiscal year 2023, and further direct staff to prepare an agreement for approval at the next council meeting. Discussion followed regarding the application process, the types of grants that were issued and how that has changed over the last few years, and the previously completed projects. Motion carried 5-0. Council Discussion and Non-Action Items: Item 6a. Treasurer’s Report; Item 6b. Dashboards – May 2022; Item 6c. Minutes, Converse County Tourism & Promotion Board: April 19, 2022. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to adjourn the June 27, 2022 Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:48 p.m.

ATTEST:

/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor

Publish: July 13, 2022 5407