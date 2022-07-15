City of Douglas June 29 Minutes...

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council Minutes, June 29, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the special meeting to order at approximately 6:00 p.m. and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; Councilperson Kim Pexton; Councilperson John Bartling. Also Present: J.D. Cox, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Director of Public Works; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – June 29, 2022. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 2a. Resolution No. 2022-15, a Resolution Establishing a Recycling Feasibility Task Force. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Resolution No. 2022-15 as presented, removing the language regarding removal of the existing recycling containers, and leaving those bins in place. Motion carried 5-0. Item 2b. Technical Services Agreement: Converse County. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Agreement for Technical Services Between Converse County and the City of Douglas as presented, with the clarification that it is the intent of the City of Douglas to continue searching for an IT Director and thanking the County for their efforts to keep the City up and running. Motion carried 5-0. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to adjourn the June 29, 2022 Special City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 6:04 p.m.

ATTEST:

/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor

Publish: July 13, 2022 5408

