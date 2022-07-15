ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Several people injured after a four-vehicle pile-up on I-5 in SeaTac (SeaTac, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 3 days ago
A multi-vehicle accident in in SeaTac left several people with injuries.

As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at about 8:15 p.m. on S. 188th Street and I-5. According to the officials, one person required extrication from their vehicle after the collision. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a broken hip and hand injury.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. Officials reported that the incident might have stemmed from some type of altercation. A driver was being investigated for vehicular assault in connection with the crash. Drivers going in the area were asked to expect delays.

The Interstate 5 on-ramp and two left lanes were closed as crews worked at the scene. Traffic was backed up for evening commuters through Tukwila and SeaTac. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under review.

July 15, 2022

Source: KOMO News

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

