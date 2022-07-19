How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 online tonight right now: Release date and time

Alright folks, it's time to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 online — which means we're hitting play on the fifth to last episode of the series. After the events of last week's breakneck-fast return of one of the best shows on TV (and one of our picks for the TV to watch in July ), we need to see Jimmy and Kim in the same room — and alone.

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 start time, channel

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 release date: Today (Monday, July 18)

Time: 9 p.m. ET / PT on AMC and AMC Plus.

Watch on: Sling TV and fubo TV (AMC) and AMC Plus via Amazon Channels

Last week saw the end of the line for Lalo Salamanca, as Gus Fring managed to get the better of him by taking out the lights in their confrontation. But before that could happen, Lalo gave Jimmy a murderous mission that he deferred to Kim: go to a building and shoot one of Fring's men.

Jimmy, then said Kim should be the person to deliver the hit. Those following at home were mightily shocked by this option. Was Jimmy being a coward? Did he think Lalo would kill whomever stayed back? We assume Jimmy and Kim will talk about this at least for a little bit this week.

Better Call Saul is also gaining three guest stars this half-season, who we haven't seen yet. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their Breaking Bad roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Carol Burnett is also joining the series, as a new guest star character named Marion. Burnett is quoted in the press release announcement as saying "I'm thrilled to be a part of my favorite show."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9, and check out this video where Giancarlo Esposito talks about the big confrontation between Lalo and Mr. Fring.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 today (Monday, July 18), at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC Network.

It will also arrive on AMC Plus ($8.99 and available via Amazon Prime Video Channels .

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 in the UK

Our friends across the Atlantic don’t get to watch Better Call Saul season 6 live with the rest of us, and have to wait a day due to Netflix having international rights, as with the previous five seasons — new episodes will debut weekly on Netflix, the day after they premiere on AMC.

So, you can either wait for Netflix to update its catalogue at 8 a.m. U.K. time — an extra six hours to catch up with their American counterparts — or you can grab a VPN and get AMC live with the rest of us.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 in Canada

Like their neighbors to the south, Canadian viewers will also have to tune into AMC to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9. The episode will be available concurrently on AMC network and AMC Plus at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 in Australia

Down under, Better Call Saul will debut on Stan, broken out into two halves like it is elsewhere.

Episode 9 debuts on Tuesday, July 19.

Better Call Saul season 6 episodes

Better Call Saul season 6 will be comprised of 13 episodes split into two parts. The first seven kicked off on April 18, and ran until May 23. The final run of six episodes kicks off on July 11, with the final episode arriving on August 15.

Better Call Saul episode 01: "Wine and Roses" April 18 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

April 18 @ 9 p.m. (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 02: "Carrot and Stick" April 18 @ 10::07 (AMC)

April 18 @ 10::07 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 03: "Rock and Hard Place" April 25 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

April 25 @ 9 p.m. (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 04: "Hit and Run" May 2 (AMC)

May 2 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 05: "Black and Blue" May 9 (AMC)

May 9 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 06: May 16 (AMC)

May 16 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 07: "Plan and Execution" (AMC)

(AMC) Better Call Saul episode 08: "Point and Shoot" July 11 (AMC)

July 11 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 09: "Fun and Games" July 18 (AMC)

July 18 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 10: July 25 (AMC)

July 25 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 11: August 1 (AMC)

August 1 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 12: August 8 (AMC)

August 8 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 13: August 15 (AMC)

Better Call Saul season 6 cast

Better Call Saul season 6 feature the same returning cast as previous seasons, with Bob Odenkirk playing the lead role of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. Rhea Seehorn plays Jimmy's long-time partner and now wife Kim Wexler, while Michael Mando plays cartel lieutenant Nacho Vega. Tony Dalton plays Lalo Salamanca, the de-facto leader of the Salamanca criminal family.

Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Espositio reprise their Breaking Bad roles as Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are due to return as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman - though the true extent of their roles are unknown.

As noted above, the Emmy award winning Carol Burnett will also appear as a guest star this season. She will portray a character named Marion.

Next: Amazon just gave Prime Video a big upgrade it really needed, and The Gray Man release date is almost here.

