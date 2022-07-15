‘I was drinking and driving’: Man tells police he drinks alcohol ‘like it is coffee’

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A man arrested for drinking and driving allegedly admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol and said that he started drinking at age 9.

James Fuerstenau was taken to the Racine County Jail on charges of bail jumping and operating under the influence, according to online jail records.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Journal Times, Fuerstenau was stopped by Racine County sheriff’s deputies while driving an SUV recklessly. When deputies asked him why he smelled like alcohol, he allegedly admitted, “Yup, I had a couple after work so,” The Journal Times reported.

Deputies told WISN that open beverage containers were visible on the passenger floorboard of the SUV, including opened Four Loko cans and Natural Ice beer cans.

Fuerstenau failed sobriety tests and an initial breathalyzer test indicated his blood alcohol content was 0.197%, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, the Racine County Eye reported.

In their criminal complaint, deputies said that Fuerstenau admitted to drinking that day, beginning at 5:30 a.m., as well as using cocaine before he went to work, WISN reported. Fuerstenau also said he drank a Four Loko, a Natural Ice, and smoked marijuana during lunch, according to the station.

Fuerstenau allegedly told deputies “I was drinking and driving,” WISN reported. When further questioned, Fuerstenau told investigators that he drinks alcohol “like it is coffee,” and began drinking at age 9, The Journal Times reported.

This is Fuerstenau’s third OUI. If convicted, he faces up to 3 1/2 years in jail and/or up to $24,500 in fines, the Racine County Eye reported.

