Cointelegraph Research brings an analysis of all the deals and trends from venture capital (VC) in the blockchain industry during the second quarter of 2022. When looking at the aggregate total amount invested into the crypto industry in the second quarter, it will tell one story. However, a deeper dive into the data tells another tale. From a high level, the $14.67 billion invested in Q2 is about flat with the $14.66 invested in Q1. But, the largest chunk of that investment was in April, before the last two months of a large slump in global markets, which made even the most bullish crypto investor admit the bear market has arrived.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO