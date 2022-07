The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Maxo Kream has gotten more soulful and introspective with each album he’s released. But if you’ve ever written off his continued ability to make some of the hardest music known to man, you’ve been proven wrong time and time again. On Friday, he shared “FOOTBALL HEADS,” a new single featuring Benny The Butcher that will appear alongside May’s “JIGGA DAME” on the deluxe addition of his October album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, due out next Wednesday, July 27.

