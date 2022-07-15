ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie-Antoinette Katoto: France striker to miss rest of Euro 2022 due to serious knee injury

SkySports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance have been handed a serious blow to their Euro 2022 credentials with striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto set to miss the rest of the tournament after picking up a serious knee injury against Belgium. Katoto, who is one of France's key players with 26 goals in 32 caps for her...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

