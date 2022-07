It’s hard to express how giddy I felt when I heard about the return of Virgin River. I’m a latecomer to the show, which launched on Netflix in 2019, but I indecently binged all three seasons over the Christmas omicron wave, while housesitting with only two elderly and incontinent dogs for company. Over 10 days I watched so much of the shamelessly cheesy Netflix soap-masquerading-as-drama that I truly started to consider moving to a small Californian mountain town, where I would jovially participate in lumberjack themed sports days and perhaps fall in love with the brooding owner of a river-side...

