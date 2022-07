Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that significant progress has been made on the Avon beach nourishment project since pumping resumed on July 8, 2022. Over the previous weeks, the dredge Liberty Island placed approximately 180,000 cubic yards of sand along the beach in Avon to nourish another 4,000 feet of the oceanfront.

AVON, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO