Boston, MA

Boston artists fight displacement and buy their building

delawarepublic.org
 3 days ago

Artists in Boston face displacement amid a hot real estate market...

www.delawarepublic.org

Boston Globe

In progressive Massachusetts, a long history of white supremacy

It was a deeply unsettling sight, as was surely intended. Two days before the Fourth of July, about 100 white supremacists, their faces covered, marched through the heart of Boston with riot shields, at one point brawling with a Black man. The brazen demonstration, an apparent declaration of strength, heightened...
BOSTON, MA
baltimorenews.net

8 Exceptional Perks of Living in Boston

When you imagine Boston, you might think of cream pies, baked beans, or the Red Sox. But this city is so much more than anything you may have heard of. For instance, it's full of fantastic music venues, historical richness, and educational opportunities, among others. Consider a few perks of...
BOSTON, MA
architecturaldigest.com

This New Bed for Boston’s Oldest Home Was Three Years in the Making—And Was Totally Worth It

Built in the mid-1600s, James Blake House is the oldest residence of its kind in Boston and one of the country’s few remaining examples of West England country framing. Originally the home of English immigrants James and Elizabeth Blake, the property was passed down to family members until being acquired by the city in 1895 and sold to the Dorchester Historical Society the following year.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Scoops Of Booze: Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Hits Shelves In Greater Boston

CANTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — You can't have a cold one much colder than this, as alcohol-infused ice cream arrives to the frozen aisle of grocery stores across the Greater Boston Area. Nisreen Galloway started her ice cream business Crème de Liqueur with her friend from college Elizabeth Nash,...
CANTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Somerville resident plans to use $1 million lottery prize on restoring 1946 Buick, traveling to Himalayan Mountains

A Somerville resident plans to use his $1 million lottery prize on restoring his 1946 Buick, traveling to Himalayan Mountains and home improvements. Robert Delellis claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Mayhem” game on July 11. The scratch-off ticket cost $10. The...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston University

Deluxe Porter Sq /Davis Sq 2 Bed minutes to Harvard, MIT ,Tufts & BU and the Red Line! Apartments

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Minutes to Harvard, MIT, Tufts , BU , Davis Square - Porter Square and The Red Line! Sunny and spacious two bedroom with large, equal size bedrooms, modern cabinet eat in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, enclosed back porch, laundry, yard and more! Available September 1. Only $2,300.
HARVARD, MA
WUPE

Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
americanmilitarynews.com

World War II veteran, 97, fights to save affordable housing in Boston

A 97-year-old World War II veteran who fought in Iwo Jima is waging one last battle for the America he wants to see — saving affordable housing in the Back Bay. Richard Cook was wheeled out to the front of Tent City, where he lives with his daughter Heather Cook in a townhouse at the back, in a freshly-printed white T-Shirt that shouts “SAVE TENT CITY.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Rhode Island Retreat with an Indoor Fountain

This home is minutes away from the beaches of Charlestown and Westerly, but its unique design provides a fresh spin on a coastal home. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,990,000. Size: 3,036 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms:...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Significant jump in levels of COVID in Mass. wastewater as highly infectious BA.5 variant spreads

BOSTON — The levels of COVID-19 in wastewater jumped significantly in the last week, in part due to the emergence of the new highly infectious BA.5 variant. In Boston, COVID-19 levels in wastewater shot up by 21 percent as new cases in the city increased by 38.9 percent over the last seven days, the Boston Public Health Commission said. Hospital admissions are also up 24.6 percent and the community positivity is currently at 10.1 percent.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Incubation Period For COVID: How Long Should You Quarantine With Virus?

As COVID-19 cases continue to spread across Greater Boston, there may be lingering questions over the quarantine period and how long patients are contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, five Massachusetts counties are now rated at "medium" community level for COVID, including Suffolk, which includes Boston. A handful of other counties across New England are also considered medium risk.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Boston While Black" event connects black students with local community

BOSTON -- Through music, dance, games, and food, an outdoor event in Boston this weekend has brought lots of smiles and joy to the faces of Black Bostonians.The movement behind the event Saturday, which took place on Lawn on D in South Boston, is called "Boston While Black," or BWB. The event, titled "The BWB Family Reunion '22," brought black students and professionals together who are seeking to make connections in the community and in the city. "So [it's for] both people from here who want to better navigate Boston professionally and people that move here that want to build community...
BOSTON, MA

