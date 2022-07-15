ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Marinette School District shows off Primary and Intermediate Schools

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter operating hundreds of students below capacity, the Marinette School District is excited to bring four elementary schools down to two for this school year. All preschool through first grade students will be at the new primary school, which used to be Merryman Elementary, and...

doorcountydailynews.com

Community Spotlight: Olson Family Farms celebrates 150 years

You will not catch them milking cows like they used to, but when you’ve been around for 150 years, farms like Olson Family Farms in Sturgeon Bay are bound to change. The Olson Family is celebrating the milestone this weekend, about a month before officially being recognized as a sesquicentennial farm at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 9th. Few farms have reached the mark, with just 982 on the list since the recognition program started in 1998. By comparison, there were 375 Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies from 2010 to 2019. Rich Olson and his brother Eric are the fifth generation to run the farm, and he does not anticipate slowing down anytime soon.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Outagamie County Fair happening July 20 – 24

(WFRV) – The Outagamie County fair board has a blend of classic fair activities and new highlights planned for the 2022 edition. The fairgrounds are located in Seymour and will be filled with family entertainment, animals and plenty of food for the fair happening July 20-24. You can see a full schedule at www.outagamiecountyfair.com
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

Inside look at the center answering calls for anyone who dials 988, the new suicide prevention number

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some people call it the new 911 for mental health emergencies. A three-digit number, 988, launches Saturday to help people considering suicide or having a mental health emergency. Anyone with a Wisconsin area code calling that calls the new number will go to one call center in the state, and TMJ4 News went inside it to show you how it will work.
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

As Titletown Concerts Continue, Security Concerns Addressed

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There have been a whole host of free concerts this year at Titletown. Hunter Hayes is performing a free concert tonight at Titletown, one of many such concerts that have come to the district near Lambeau Field this summer. Jason Derulo performed there in June,...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wnmufm.org

Man taken into protective custody in Iron Mt

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) - A man is in custody following a reported assault in Iron Mountain. City police were dispatched to the 400 block of East ‘A’ Street early in the afternoon Saturday. A caller to 9-1-1 reported an assault in a back yard. When officers arrived on...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
A MENOMINEE MAN WAS SENTENCED LAST WEEK FOR OWI

50-year-old Anthony Jason Avent, of Menominee, was sentenced last week in the 41st Circuit Court by the honorable Judge Christopher S. Ninomiya to a term of 11-months in the Menominee County Jail for two operating whiles intoxicated third offense convictions. Although it so happens, these are Avent’s sixth and seventh convictions for drunk driving. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says, “the Michigan sentencing guidelines unfortunately limited the justice system to a maximum term of 11 months in the county jail; that was imposed at my request by Judge Ninomiya for these convictions.”
MENOMINEE, MI
doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A man is in protective custody after a reported assault in Iron Mountain. On Saturday, the Iron Mountain Police Department says it was dispatched to the 400 block of East “A” as a 911 call was received in reference to an assault in progress in a back yard. As IMPD Officers arrived on scene, a male suspect ran into and barricaded himself inside a camper trailer at the rear of the property.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WFRV Local 5

Black Creek honors firefighter with motorcycle ride

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is honoring his father, a former Black Creek firefighter, who passed away unexpectedly in 2019, with two of his favorite things: his local fire department and Harley Davidson motorcycles. “He was the department mechanic so when I was little I was always down here messing with the trucks […]
BLACK CREEK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic De Pere home hosts yard sale

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of 903 North Broadway in De Pere are saying goodbye to their home, but not before having a yard sale. Their home was built in 1922 and is a part of the town’s historic registry. To preserve as much of its legacy as possible, Yolanda Czachor, owner of the home, has filled it with antiques, some of which date back to the late 1800s.
DE PERE, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 16, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 16, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Best beaches in northeast Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Don’t overheat this summer – take a load off and bury your toes in the sand of these northeast Wisconsin beaches. The following locations are based on three 2022 articles highlighting local beaches in northeast Wisconsin. Door County. — Baileys Harbor Ridges Park Beach...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Airline flight makes emergency landing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis–A cross-country airline flight makes an emergency landing in Green Bay. The United Airlines 7-37 bound from Newark, New Jersey to Portland, Oregon landed at Austin Straubel International Airport just before noon Thursday after the pilot had declared a state of emergency due to smoke in the cockpit.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Highs in the 90s with a chance for storms

Monday looks mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high of 91. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Monday night- especially north of Green Bay. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy. The high will be near 91 and southwest winds will gust to 30 mph. We drop to the mid...
GREEN BAY, WI

