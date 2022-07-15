4-H students learn the importance of Louisiana's coastal environment

Louisiana National Bank announces its newest board member, a successful businesswoman, and active resident of Arcadia, Louisiana, Rita Desai. With a robust background in the hotel and property management industry, Desai holds the title of President for four property management companies: Trishna Corp Inc, Payal11 LLC, Payal Corp Inc, and TPK Arcadia LLC. She also owns the Days Inn in Arcadia and the Best Western in Minden. Under her leadership, Days Inn (Arcadia) was awarded the Chairman Award. This award recognizes the best hotels going above and beyond Days Inns’ strict standard of excellence.

ARCADIA, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO