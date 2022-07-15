ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-H students learn the importance of Louisiana's coastal environment

lsuagcenter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Louisiana 4-H students got to experience the wonders of Louisiana’s coast...

www.lsuagcenter.com

lincolnparishjournal.com

Louisiana National Bank welcomes new board member

Louisiana National Bank announces its newest board member, a successful businesswoman, and active resident of Arcadia, Louisiana, Rita Desai. With a robust background in the hotel and property management industry, Desai holds the title of President for four property management companies: Trishna Corp Inc, Payal11 LLC, Payal Corp Inc, and TPK Arcadia LLC. She also owns the Days Inn in Arcadia and the Best Western in Minden. Under her leadership, Days Inn (Arcadia) was awarded the Chairman Award. This award recognizes the best hotels going above and beyond Days Inns’ strict standard of excellence.
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Chief Artist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you step in the office of the Louisiana Supreme Court’s Chief Justice, you will see a collection of artwork featuring south Louisiana landscapes. The artist is the man who sits behind the desk. When he is not busy penning his name to important...
KTBS

Tougher rules may be coming in how high schools are graded

BATON ROUGE, La. - State education leaders are mapping plans to make sweeping changes in how Louisiana's public high schools are rated, which is sparking anger and anxiety among local school superintendents. The fact that 70% of high schools got a state-issued A or B grade compared to 41% of...
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND CUSTOMER SERVICE JOBS FEATURED AT ONLINE CAREER FAIR

BATON ROUGE, La. – Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with Louisiana companies filling a wide range of business operations and customer service positions. The online event will take place Wednesday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.
wbrz.com

Louisiana SNAP benefits system down, DCFS says

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits system is down, DCFS confirmed Sunday afternoon. The department released the following statement about the outage:. "DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions at Louisiana SNAP retailers to be denied....
KTBS

Louisiana SNAP benefits system back up after being down most of Sunday

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits system was down most of Sunday, but was functional at 5:45 p.m., DCFS said. The department released the following statement about the outage:. "DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions...
brproud.com

Don’t like the taste of water? Three alternative ways to stay hydrated

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – South Louisiana’s blistering summertime temperatures can lead to the threat of heat-related illness. For this reason, experts say it’s essential that capital area residents stay hydrated during the hot summer months. But this is difficult for many. According to one study, 75...
