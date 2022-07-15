Louisiana rice crop in good shape as harvest approaches

Climate change is of course not only a real problem, it is already here. In 2020 and 2021, southern Louisiana was hit by a series of devastating hurricanes that caused billions in damage, displaced tens of thousands of people and crippled the seafood industry, one of the economic backbones of our region. For decades, environmentalists and policy makers have focused on preventing or reversing the man-made phenomena. But with communities across the globe, they’re now turning more attention to what needs to be done to mitigate its effects.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO