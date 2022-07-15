ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana rice crop in good shape as harvest approaches

lsuagcenter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Video 07/15/22) Hot, sunny weather was what rice farmers were hoping for after last...

www.lsuagcenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Read the latest Gambit: What a Rhode Island wind farm can teach us about Louisiana’s energy future

Climate change is of course not only a real problem, it is already here. In 2020 and 2021, southern Louisiana was hit by a series of devastating hurricanes that caused billions in damage, displaced tens of thousands of people and crippled the seafood industry, one of the economic backbones of our region. For decades, environmentalists and policy makers have focused on preventing or reversing the man-made phenomena. But with communities across the globe, they’re now turning more attention to what needs to be done to mitigate its effects.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Chief Artist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you step in the office of the Louisiana Supreme Court’s Chief Justice, you will see a collection of artwork featuring south Louisiana landscapes. The artist is the man who sits behind the desk. When he is not busy penning his name to important...
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Louisiana National Bank welcomes new board member

Louisiana National Bank announces its newest board member, a successful businesswoman, and active resident of Arcadia, Louisiana, Rita Desai. With a robust background in the hotel and property management industry, Desai holds the title of President for four property management companies: Trishna Corp Inc, Payal11 LLC, Payal Corp Inc, and TPK Arcadia LLC. She also owns the Days Inn in Arcadia and the Best Western in Minden. Under her leadership, Days Inn (Arcadia) was awarded the Chairman Award. This award recognizes the best hotels going above and beyond Days Inns’ strict standard of excellence.
ARCADIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND CUSTOMER SERVICE JOBS FEATURED AT ONLINE CAREER FAIR

BATON ROUGE, La. – Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with Louisiana companies filling a wide range of business operations and customer service positions. The online event will take place Wednesday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Southwest Louisiana#Lsu Agcenter
Teche News

Henderson Lake drawdown planned

Another drawdown of Henderson Lake is just weeks away. At the July 5 St. Martin Parish Council meeting, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Biologist Manager Brac Salyers delivered a presentation on the process and the necessity of the action. Salyers reported that the mild 2021-22 winter has allowed the...
HENDERSON, LA
KTBS

Louisiana homeowners who lost their policies following company's liquidation get 60-day extension

(The Center Square) — About 42,000 homeowners insured by Southern Fidelity will get another 60 days to find new policies following the company’s liquidation on Friday. The extension, negotiated by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, will give Southern Fidelity customers until September 13 to find a new policy, or sign with Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort, WVUE reports.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
westcentralsbest.com

I-20 and I-220 ramp near Louisiana Downs to close for two months

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has closed the Interstate 20 eastbound ramp to Interstate 220 westbound (exit 26 near Louisiana Downs) beginning Monday. This ramp closure is scheduled to be in place for approximately two months. It's to allow the contractor to complete repairs...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Don’t like the taste of water? Three alternative ways to stay hydrated

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – South Louisiana’s blistering summertime temperatures can lead to the threat of heat-related illness. For this reason, experts say it’s essential that capital area residents stay hydrated during the hot summer months. But this is difficult for many. According to one study, 75...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Tougher rules may be coming in how high schools are graded

BATON ROUGE, La. - State education leaders are mapping plans to make sweeping changes in how Louisiana's public high schools are rated, which is sparking anger and anxiety among local school superintendents. The fact that 70% of high schools got a state-issued A or B grade compared to 41% of...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Another 42,000 Louisiana Homeowners Lose Insurance Coverage

Another 42,000 Louisiana homeowners are looking for a new insurance company as of Friday. Southern Fidelity canceled their policies, and now the no longer insured have 60 days to find new coverage. Southern Fidelity, Lighthouse Excalibur, and Maison have dropped a total of nearly 100,000 policyholders. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The crappie fishing’s hot on D’Arbonne, but for how long?

Lake D’Arbonne has been on fire lately as tournament circuits from around the country have been focused on the lake as one of the country’s best hot spots for catching crappie. However, a potential problem has emerged regarding the lake’s ability to continue to produce bragging-sized crappie. As...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

2 new stops added to Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights (HTOL) has announced two new cities as destinations for the 2022 season. The organization announced during a news conference Thursday morning that Ruston and Logansport are the two newest destinations on the trail. The other current cities on the trail are Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, Alexandria-Pineville, and Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy