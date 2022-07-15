ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Some Ukrainian refugees struggle with newfound life in U.S.

By Salvador Rivera
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M4nX_0gh34CUL00

CORONADO, Calif. ( Border Report ) — From a distance, they appeared to be your typical neighborhood kids dancing around under a gazebo.

Then, you see many of them wearing “Pray for Ukraine” T-shirts.

As you get closer, you notice several volunteers working with the kids.

The children are Ukrainian refugees enjoying a day at a park in the city of Coronado, Calif., across the bay from Downtown San Diego.

Just a few months ago, they were fleeing Russian forces that invaded their home country.

The kids and their families made it to Mexico and ultimately California.

Ukrainians told no more crossings on foot into U.S. through ports of entry

An estimated 25,000 Ukrainians were able to cross the border into the United States earlier this year, and most did it via the Tijuana-San Diego region, said Vlad Fedoroshyn, a volunteer who led efforts to help many of these refugees.

He told Border Report most have gone on to live in the state of Washington, Sacramento and New York City, but he continues working with the refugees in Southern California.

“We’re giving them legal help, helping them apply for work authorizations, welfare, food stamps and other stuff,” he said.

English courses and even surfing lessons and other recreational opportunities are also offered to the migrants.

Ukrainian family makes it to U.S. after fleeing Russian invasion

But in spite of this assistance, many Ukrainian refugees are discovering life in the U.S., especially in Southern California, can be difficult.

“To rent an apartment is very hard because it’s expensive and you don’t have any credit history so it’s almost impossible to rent,” said Fedoroshyn. “It’s hard to buy a car here, lots of people came here with the American dream they thought everything would be perfect here.”

Fedoroshyn says some have become homesick and have returned home.

“Five percent of these people, they went back to Ukraine because they couldn’t survive here, it was very hard,” he said.

Iryna, who left Ukraine with her two sons seven days after Russian forces invaded, has remained.

“I remembered the bombings when the war started and we had to go to the bomb shelters,” she said through a translator.

Ukrainian refugees at camp in Mexico City await U.S. action

Iryna says her older son who is 15 is adapting well, although her 5-year-old continues having nightmares and anxiety attacks brought on by memories of the shelling and bombs back home.

She said that despite these issues, she’s glad to be in the U.S. and is very grateful to those who have helped her family, especially while in Mexico.

“We were amazed by how people accepted us in Mexico, volunteers and everyone treated us very well and welcomed us, and the food was great,” she said.

As for Fedoroshyn, he says there’s still work to be done.

“There’s some people in Tijuana in a shelter, about 55, we’re trying to get them to Mexico City,” he said. “There are many scams in Europe where Ukrainians are told they can come to the U.S. if they travel to Tijuana and many are falling for it.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

In late April, the U.S. government stopped allowing Ukrainians to cross the border through ports of entry, forcing them to ask for help back in Europe at American embassies or consulates.

And if they travel to Mexico, the Ukrainian refugees have to remain in Mexico City where they can also seek assistance.

If their applications are approved, they are flown directly to cities across the United States.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

18 WV counties are in economic distress, ARC says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Appalachian Regional Commission released the FY 2023 interactive map of county economic status and distressed areas in Appalachia. The classification system compares each county in the region to national averages to understand how counties are performing in areas such as unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rates.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Society
Coronado, CA
Society
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Government
Coronado, CA
Government
CoinDesk

Russian Activists Turn to Crypto for Donations to Aid Ukraine Refugees

“There was a woman that arrived in a bathrobe.”. Alexander Shmelev was describing a refugee who drove 30 hours to Pristaniste, the shelter in Budva, Montenegro, he opened on March 5, about two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine. The woman lived 2,445 kilometers (1,500 miles) away in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest...
CHARITIES
BBC

Ukraine war: Refugees to be housed in Irish military camp

Ukrainian refugees arriving in the Republic of Ireland will be housed at a military camp from Monday. Around 250 people had to stay in an old terminal building at Dublin Airport on Wednesday night due to a shortage of accommodation. Gormanston Camp, in County Meath, will host up 320 people...
WORLD
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Volunteers#U S Embassies#Russian#Ukrainians#Border Report#English
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Putin warns Russia will ‘respond’ if Nato develop military infrastructures in Finland and Sweden

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will respond if Nato sets up military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden.The Russian president, however, suggested that his nation does not have the same “problems” with the two countries as they do with Ukraine and said they can join “whatever they want”.“They only must clearly understand that there were no threats to them before,” Mr Putin said.“Now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in a mirror manner.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Putin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat towards Nato should be ignored, says Liz TrussConsequences for world freedom ‘appalling’ if Ukraine lose war, Boris Johnson saysPutin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat to Nato should be ignored says Liz Truss
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Homeless
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Carmageddon: Ukraine's reserves are being sent to intercept Russian tanks in civilian cars as equipment runs out... as Putin tells his defence minister to press on with onslaught

Ukraine's reserves are being sent in their civilian cars to fight against Russian tanks due to the huge shortage of equipment as Volodymyr Zelensky desperately pleads the West for more weaponry. Rick Hillier, Canada's former chief of defence staff, said civilian volunteers have been left with 'nothing', with one unit...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
Daily Mail

British ex-Nato commander says 'there will never be peace in Europe' while Putin remains in power and calls for 'massive rearmament' in UK and other Western nations after Ukraine invasion

A British former Nato chief said last night there will 'never be peace in Europe' while Vladimir Putin remains in charge of Russia and called for 'massive rearmament' in Western after the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, which is sponsored by the Daily Mail, General...
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy