Bank of America Corp. posted an increase in net interest income with the lender reaping the benefits of Federal Reserve rate hikes as the company reported higher expenses. Net interest income, a key source of revenue for the bank, rose 22% to $12.4 billion in the second quarter on higher rates and loan growth. Analysts had expected a 20% increase for NII, the revenue collected from loan payments minus what depositors are paid.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO