Evansville, IN

USI Releases First Conference Basketball Schedule Since Becoming a Division I School

By Ryan O'Bryan
 3 days ago
The rules of basketball are the same regardless of where you play. However, it will be a whole new ballgame for both programs at the University of Southern Indiana this fall as they look ahead to their first seasons as Division I programs. USI Reclassifies as Division I. Just...

