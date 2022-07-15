ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Milwaukee Brewers (50-40) face the San Francisco Giants (45-43) Friday for the second game of their 4-game series. First pitch from Oracle Park is 10:15 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Brewer vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the season series with a 3-2 win Thursday.

The Brewers are 6-6 in their last 12 games and hold a three-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

The Giants had won 4 of their last 5 games before they lost the opener. They are in 3rd place in the NL West and trail the Dodgers by 13 games.

Brewers at Giants projected starters

RHP Brandon Woodruff vs. LHP Alex Wood

Woodruff (7-3, 4.01 ERA) makes his 13th start. He has a 1.14 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9 and 11.9 K/9 through 60 2/3 IP.

  • Allowed 3 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks with 9 strikeouts in 6 innings in a 4-3 loss at the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, receiving no decision.
  • Had a 1.71 ERA over 4 starts prior to his last outing.

Wood (6-7, 4.43 ERA) makes his 18th start. He has a 1.27 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9 and 8.8 K/9 through 85 1/3 IP.

  • Pitched 7 scoreless innings and picked up the victory in a 12-0 win over the San Diego Padres in his last outing Sunday.
  • He has allowed only 1 run in his last 12 innings across 2 starts.

Brewers at Giants odds and lines

  • Money line (ML): Brewers -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Giants +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Brewers -1.5 (+130) | Giants +1.5 (-160)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Brewers at Giants picks and predictions

Prediction

Brewers 4, Giants 3

The Brewers’ 29 road wins are the second most in the majors. They have won 7 of their last 9 road contests.

The Giants are 2-2 in the current homestand but have lost 8 of their last 12 home games.

Woodruff has been pitching very well as of late, so lean on that against a Giants team that has been held to 3 or fewer runs in 9 of their last 15 games.

Take BREWERS (-135).

The Brewers, despite their stellar 29-21 road record, are only 23-27 ATS on the road — the 3rd-worst mark in baseball. They are 12-23 ATS as road favorites.

Five of the Giants’ last 10 losses have been by only 1 run, including the series opener.

Take GIANTS +1.5 (-160).

The Giants have been held to 3 or fewer runs 9 time in their last 15 games.

Four of Woodruff’s last 5 starts have had 7 or fewer runs.

Five of the Brewers’ last 7 games have had 7 or fewer runs.

Take UNDER 7.5 (-130).

