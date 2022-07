SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on an individual. They are asking for help regarding the whereabouts of Bradmon Alexander. He is wanted for first-degree robbery. He is 35 years old, 5’7, and 286 pounds. Anyone with information is...

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO