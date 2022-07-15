ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

NET Health’s Hopkins comments on “exponentially” rising COVID numbers

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER — The COVID numbers continue to go up in East Texas — and they’re rising “exponentially,” according to NET Health’s Russell Hopkins. Hopkins says people are picking these cases up in such places as retail outlets,...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

COVID-19 cases are increasing in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — COVID-19 cases have been rising in East Texas over the last several weeks, especially around Tyler and Longview. "We want to warn everybody, it's time to pick up your mitigation measures again," said Russell Hopkins, Director for Public Health Emergency Preparedness at NET Health. According to...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Tyler, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Health
Tyler, TX
Government
KTRE

East Texas heat causes harvest shortage for produce stands

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The intense Texas heat has taken its toll on what would have been local produce sold to markets and roadside stands, with many now depending on inventory from other states. And heat is making it difficult for those farmers, who still can, to supply enough produce.
Tour Tyler Texas

The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Winona Orchards 16708 CR 356 Winona, Texas 75792 was founded in 2007 by John and Anita Sattler. We are located just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler. They started by planting 3,500 trees and then added another 1,500 trees in 2012, resulting in an orchard spanning nearly 50 acres. In 2010, they planted just over 4 acres of berries consisting of 2,400 blueberry bushes and 500 blackberry bushes. All of their fruit is hand picked.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Where to donate, get school supplies in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With the back-to-school season approaching, some students may be in need of school supplies. Listed below are the locations across East Texas where school supplies can be donated and picked up. Tyler 9th Annual School is Cool (Drive-thru) When: Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Fun Forest […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
ktbb.com

Officials continue to warn of fire danger

RUSK COUNTY – The Texas A&M Forest Service said that despite recent rainfall, East Texans must do their part to prevent future fires. According our news partner KETK, there are currently 27 East Texas counties under an active burn ban, and the forest service said they are raising awareness so the public will hopefully listen. Officials said even though it rained Thursday it will take consistent rainfall for things to go back to normal, and stress that those who violate burn bans will be fined. “We’re going to have to take a zero tolerance approach to burn ban violations,” Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder said. “The best advice is please heed the burn ban in your county, if not, you’ll likely receive a citation.”
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas man dies after striking tree on US 69

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man died on US 69 after leaving the roadway and striking a tree on Saturday, a report states. On Saturday, July 16, the Texas Department of Public Safety was called out to a crash that occurred on US 69, about five miles south of Rusk. Once troopers were on the scene, they discovered the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe had hit a tree after leaving the roadway, according to reports.
RUSK, TX
CBS19

East Texas city employee accused of taking $23,000 indicted

QUITMAN, Texas — A former East Texas city water clerk accused of stealing more than $23,000 from residents' water account deposits over a three-year period has been indicted. Amber Highnote, of Alba, was indicted June 29 in Wood County on a charge of property theft worth $2,500 to $30,000...
QUITMAN, TX
messenger-news.com

LIVESTOCK SALES CONTINUE TO OUTPACE EXPECTATIONS

ELKHART – Livestock sales were higher than normal at the Anderson County Livestock Exchange on Wednesday July 13 as ranchers continue to sell their cattle at a faster pace this year due to adverse weather and higher feed prices. Greg Ritchie – greg@messenger-news.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSST Radio

Mexican Citizen Caught With Fake ID cards Saturday

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old Mexican citizen early Saturday after finding him in possession of a fake ID cards, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and reported Bobby Osornio stopping a silver Chevrolet HR with a fictitious temporary tag mounted on it at 1:13 a.m. July 16, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 120.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Multiple agencies battling 20-acre fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple agencies are battling a grass fire that has already damaged 20 acres in Henderson County. The fire is in the area of Farm to Market Road 3441 and County Road 4343 in LaRue which authorities say was apparently started by a hay bailer. Henderson County authorities remind residents that the area is still under the effects of a drought, meaning the danger for fire remains very high. Though the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index has dropped to an average of 680 after Thursday’s rain, that is still well above the 575 threshold that necessitates a burn ban.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Move Into One Of These 10 Tyler, Texas Homes For Less Than $150,000

Homeownership is a dream for a lot of people. Being independent of a rental company or landlord and actually investing your money into something that belongs to you and something you'll, with all fingers crossed, get a good return on your home when you go to sell it. Getting into the home of your dream could be a challenge because home prices and mortgage rates are a bit high right now.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulances respond to wreck on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - 1:15 p.m. An update was provided by Lindale police who said there were no serious injuries and the area has been cleared. Traffic is slowed at I-20 westbound at U.S. 69 due to a wreck. Ambulances are responding to the scene.
LINDALE, TX
KICKS 105

Rusk, Texas Sailor Awarded Prestigious Medal by U.S. Navy

A Rusk High School graduate was recently recognized by the U.S. Navy for going over the top when it comes to community service. Airman Melanie Santos, a native of Rusk, Texas, was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal aboard the USS Constitution, on July 14th. According to a release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach, this medal is awarded to service members who perform outstanding volunteer community service of a sustained, direct and consequential nature.
RUSK, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

Texas Tortilla Kitchen of East Texas, Authentic Mexican cuisine for pickup, delivery, and special events

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Mexico gifted Texas with the Tortilla. Whether you are a fan of corn or flour tortillas, our Texan culture goes without them. When you start with a tortilla, the options for a delicious meal are endless. Our kitchen is in Arp, Tx, just off Hwy 64. Do you like Tamales, Fiesta Chicken Salad, Picadillo, Sopita de Fideo, Mexican rice, beans, queso, salsa, chips and Enchiladas? Well, check out the Texas Tortilla Kitchen. Texas Tortilla Kitchen, 15240 CR 246 S, Arp, TX.
TYLER, TX
inForney.com

High-energy girl Sasha available for adoption in Tyler

Are you looking for an active, high-energy dog? You need to meet Sasha. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Sasha weighs about 40 pounds and is totally vetted. Sasha would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Sasha will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Sasha, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy