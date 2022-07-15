NET Health’s Hopkins comments on “exponentially” rising COVID numbers

RUSK COUNTY – The Texas A&M Forest Service said that despite recent rainfall, East Texans must do their part to prevent future fires. According our news partner KETK, there are currently 27 East Texas counties under an active burn ban, and the forest service said they are raising awareness so the public will hopefully listen. Officials said even though it rained Thursday it will take consistent rainfall for things to go back to normal, and stress that those who violate burn bans will be fined. “We’re going to have to take a zero tolerance approach to burn ban violations,” Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder said. “The best advice is please heed the burn ban in your county, if not, you’ll likely receive a citation.”

RUSK COUNTY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO