Resia, a multifamily developer formerly called AHS Residential, scored a $60 million construction loan for a workforce housing complex in south Miami-Dade County. PNC Bank provided the loan for the Resia Old Cutler rental community that will be built on 17.3 acres west of Florida’s Turnpike and south of Southwest 216th Street, according to the developer’s release and a spokesperson. The site spans both north and south of Old Cutler Road and is in unincorporated Miami-Dade, near Cutler Bay.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO