ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rumored to be about him, Dave Coulier dishes on ex Alanis Morissette's 'You Oughta Know'

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter hearing "Jagged Little Pill" in 1995, Dave Coulier realized he may have "really hurt" his ex Alanis Morissette. The "Full House" star dated the singer in the '90s while she was writing the legendary album. "I never saw this angry white girl thing that people have kind of...

www.wonderwall.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Dave Coulier
Person
Mason Disick
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Olivia Culpo
Person
Errol Musk
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Britney Spears
The Guardian

Loyle Carner: ‘There’s a whole other side to me that’s darker’

Ben Coyle-Larner is wrestling with himself. Literally, in the video for his new single, Hate, a song that sees him shelve his languid, confessional flow and nice guy persona in order to deliver lines such as “I tell you what I hate though / The same fellas getting bodied by the plainclothes” with genuine venom. The video sees a camera trained on Coyle-Larner’s snarling face as he drives down a largely empty stretch of motorway, while being jostled and harangued by alternative versions of himself in the back seat. It might be a rather heavy-handed metaphor but it’s true to the tone of the song and his new direction, one he doesn’t yet seem entirely confident in.
HIP HOP
wonderwall.com

Sylvester Stallone doubles down on 'Rocky' rights demand with another scathing dig at producers, plus more news

Sly Stallone lashes out again at producers over 'Rocky' ownership: 'Welcome to the real 'Rocky Horror Show'. On Monday, July 18, Sylvester Stallone doubled down on comments he'd shared one day prior about not owning the rights to "Rocky," the now-legendary story of a fictional Philadelphia boxer named Rocky Balboa. After blasting producer Irwin Winkler on Instagram on Sunday — "I really would really like to have at least a little of what's left of my rights back," Sly wrote alongside an image depicting the producer as a snake with a knife for a tongue — he hopped back on the 'Gram with another dark image. "WELCOME TO THE REAL ROCKY HORROR SHOW!!" he wrote on Monday, sharing an artist rendering of a fanged, bloody take on Irwin (this time, with claws) beside three similarly monstrous male figures and a creepily drawn woman. "We are Very happy Rocky Producer IRWIN AND MARGO , CHARLES and DAVID and THE ENTIRE EXTENDED FAMILY are staying heathy and very bloody well fed off the ITALIAN STALLION , while CONTROLLING All of the ROCKY FILMS FOR ALMOST 50 YEARS !" Sly continued. "Bon appétit! KeepPunching!" The second slide in the post was a photo of the actor's bloodied face, presumably from one of the "Rocky" films. Sylvester famously wrote and starred in the original "Rocky," as well as its four sequels. He directed the second, third and fourth films and appeared in 2015's "Creed" and its sequel. But as he told Variety in 2019, he has "zero ownership of Rocky," something he said he's long been "furious" about. Though he now sees the deal as having been unfair, he told Variety that his understanding at the time was that "you don't ruffle the feathers of the golden goose" in showbiz. According to Deadline and Variety, Sly "was paid approximately $75k (for the screenplay and his acting fees) plus 10 net points which earned him at least $2.5 million for the first film." In his weekend post, he called the rights matter "a painful subject That eats at my soul , because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children." "Creed III," the first Rocky film in which Sly doesn't appear, is due out Nov. 23.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy