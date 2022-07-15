Rumored to be about him, Dave Coulier dishes on ex Alanis Morissette's 'You Oughta Know'

Sly Stallone lashes out again at producers over 'Rocky' ownership: 'Welcome to the real 'Rocky Horror Show'. On Monday, July 18, Sylvester Stallone doubled down on comments he'd shared one day prior about not owning the rights to "Rocky," the now-legendary story of a fictional Philadelphia boxer named Rocky Balboa. After blasting producer Irwin Winkler on Instagram on Sunday — "I really would really like to have at least a little of what's left of my rights back," Sly wrote alongside an image depicting the producer as a snake with a knife for a tongue — he hopped back on the 'Gram with another dark image. "WELCOME TO THE REAL ROCKY HORROR SHOW!!" he wrote on Monday, sharing an artist rendering of a fanged, bloody take on Irwin (this time, with claws) beside three similarly monstrous male figures and a creepily drawn woman. "We are Very happy Rocky Producer IRWIN AND MARGO , CHARLES and DAVID and THE ENTIRE EXTENDED FAMILY are staying heathy and very bloody well fed off the ITALIAN STALLION , while CONTROLLING All of the ROCKY FILMS FOR ALMOST 50 YEARS !" Sly continued. "Bon appétit! KeepPunching!" The second slide in the post was a photo of the actor's bloodied face, presumably from one of the "Rocky" films. Sylvester famously wrote and starred in the original "Rocky," as well as its four sequels. He directed the second, third and fourth films and appeared in 2015's "Creed" and its sequel. But as he told Variety in 2019, he has "zero ownership of Rocky," something he said he's long been "furious" about. Though he now sees the deal as having been unfair, he told Variety that his understanding at the time was that "you don't ruffle the feathers of the golden goose" in showbiz. According to Deadline and Variety, Sly "was paid approximately $75k (for the screenplay and his acting fees) plus 10 net points which earned him at least $2.5 million for the first film." In his weekend post, he called the rights matter "a painful subject That eats at my soul , because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children." "Creed III," the first Rocky film in which Sly doesn't appear, is due out Nov. 23.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO