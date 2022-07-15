Sacramento Hit-and-Run Involves Multiple Vehicles

Accident at Elk Grove Florin Road Causes Injuries in Hit-and-Run A hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles and reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on July 12. The collision happened at the intersection of northbound Elk Grove Florin Road at Florin Road around 7:33 a.m. Two Honda Civics and a Chevy Tahoe were involved...
A motorcyclist injury was reported in Sacramento on July 15 in a collision that involved another vehicle and a tractor-trailer. The accident occurred along Highway 50 westbound at Stockton Boulevard as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Lanes along Highway 50 were blocked because of the accident. Sacramento Motorcyclist...
ANTELOPE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after an apparent DUI crash left a Roseville man dead and another driver injured late Friday night. According to the accident report, officers responded to a head-on crash in the northbound lane of Walerga Road just before 11 p.m. Officers...
Accident at Rock Creek Road Intersection Involves Two Vehicles. An injury was reported near Placerville in a two-vehicle crash on July 16. The collision occurred at the intersection of Rock Creek and Mule Skinner roads in the area of Placer Union Elementary around 8:24 in the morning. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report said it involved a Toyota 4Runner and a Chevy Malibu.
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Mariposa Road on the morning of Monday, July 11, 2022. Officials said that the crash took place on Mariposa Road and Carpenter Road at approximately 6:40 a.m. Details on the Motorcycle Accident on Mariposa Road. CHP traffic officers indicated that a...
ANTELOPE (CBS13) – A 68-year-old Roseville man has died after a head-on crash along Walerga Road in Antelope late Friday night.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 11 p.m., a Chevrolet Corvette went over the raised 12-foot center divider near Walerga Road and Town Center Way and crashed head-on into a sedan heading the opposite way.
Investigators believe the Corvette driver, who suffered fatal injuries in the crash, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt either, officers say.
The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver who died in the crash.
Placerville Woman Killed in Auto Accident near China Hill Road. The crash happened around 4:00 p.m., on Highway 49 near China Hill Road. According to reports, Ross was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer and collided with a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta. However, the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A wanted felony suspect was shot by an officer in Sacramento late Sunday night, police say.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the area of 16th and C streets around 10:30 p.m. looking for a 42-year-old man with a felony warrant for a probation violation.
That man was soon found at the scene, but police say he refused to follow officers’ commands.
Officers continued to try and talk with the suspect, but at some point he allegedly walked away and reached under a tarp and hid his hands under a blanket. Police say he then started to move towards officers – his hands still concealed – while allegedly telling them to drop their weapons.
Police say the suspect kept walking toward them, prompting one officer to shoot the man.
The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering, police say. The name of the suspect has not been released.
No officers were hurt in the incident.
All street closures in the area have been lifted.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was detained and questioned Monday after a fire at a homeless encampment spread to nearby vegetation on Sacramento’s north side.
The Sacramento Fire Department says the transient fire burned near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and East Levee Road
, in the city’s Gardenland neighborhood. The blaze burned less than one-fourth of an acre before crews knocked down the flames.
No injuries were reported, but fire officials say a man was detained and questioned in connection to the fire.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has now been arrested after a tent was set on fire in Stockton, leaving one person with fatal injuries.
The incident happened back on July 7. A 36-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were reportedly inside a tent in the area of Airport Way and Mormon Slough when someone lit it on fire.
Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries.
Investigators said it appears the suspect was a girlfriend of the man who came back to the tent to find her boyfriend with another woman. That’s when she allegedly lit the tent on fire.
Stockton police said, on Sunday, they arrested 40-year-old Erica Mora in connection to the incident.
More has now been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
Valley Springs, CA — Officials in Calaveras County have been looking for a 14-year-old boy who went missing in the water at Lake Camanche yesterday. The victim was last seen 200 yards offshore. The CHP sent a helicopter yesterday to assist, and the Calaveras and Amador dive teams are also involved, along with firefighters. A search will resume this morning.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 16-year-old has died and another juvenile has been injured after a Friday night, high-speed police chase involving two law enforcement agencies in Sacramento ended in a violent crash near Norwood and Main Avenues. Officials with the Sacramento County Coroner's Office have identified the 16-year-old driver...
“Around 2:00 a.m. on July 8, 2022, a Sacramento Police Department patrol officer heard the sound of a gunshot in the area of Truxel Rd & Natomas Crossing Dr. Following the gunshot, the officer safely contacted and detained three juveniles (15, 15, and 17 years old) in the area. During the contact, one of the juveniles was found to in possession of a loaded and concealed handgun. Additional officers responded to assist with the investigation and located two additional discarded handguns and an expended shell casing in the immediate area.
Deputy’s ex-wife alleges he was verbally and emotionally abusive to her and their children. Former Sutter County Sheriff's Deputy Will Simmons was granted full custody of his three daughters in a Yuba Court in May 2022.(Courtesy of Kanitra Heard)
TAHOE VISTA (CBS13) – Seven people, most of them grocery store employees, have been arrested in a major shoplifting bust in the North Lake Tahoe area last week.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of July 13, they got a call about several people reportedly loading up two vehicles with groceries allegedly stolen from the Tahoe Vista Safeway store.
Deputies got to the scene and were able to pull over the vehicles nearby.
A search of the vehicles soon uncovered nearly $2,500 worth of shoplifted groceries, the sheriff’s office says.
As it turns out, six of the suspects were employees at the Safeway store. Surveillance video captured the suspects loading up several carts of groceries in the store, deputies say.
All seven suspects – identified as 21-year-old Stefan Valcu, 19-year-old Radu Bucur, 20-year-old Patrick Bucurean, 20-year-old Daniel Copil, 23-year-old Sorin Uveghes, 21-year-old Flaviu Negru, and 20-year-old Christian Bodea – are now facing charges of felony burglary and conspiracy.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been arrested after an early-morning shooting that injured one person in Sacramento, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from July 16, 2022. The shooting happened on Saturday around 8:06 a.m. in the 4500 block of 10th Avenue, which is just off of...
Californians are no strangers to wildfires. But whether they're ignited by careless campers, unbearably arid conditions, or a gender reveal party gone haywire, the cause can usually be attributed to something. That's why authorities are beyond puzzled by the recent Riosa fire in a rural region in Lincoln, a city...
Accident on Browns Valley Road Claims Life of Driver. A fatal one-vehicle crash was reported in Yuba County near Browns Valley east of Vacaville on July 12. The accident occurred along Highway 20 (Browns Valley Road) near its intersection with Marysville Road at about 4:30 p.m. The accident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the collision happened when a Gilroy man, 27, in a Toyota Tacoma pickup went off the highway and struck several trees.
