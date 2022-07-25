The 18 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Fashion Deals: Editor's Picks

It's that time of year again, folks! Nordstrom is having its annual anniversary sale, which means that, until the end of July, you can save tremendously on fashion, beauty, home goods, and more across the site. Nordstrom cardmembers have had early access to this sale since July 9, but, for the rest of us, the 17-day sale goes on from July 15 through July 31. This means it's a great time to shop for back-to-school (or back-to-work), make your selects for your next summer vacation, or stock up on your fall and winter wardrobe.

Keep scrolling for our editors' favorite fashion picks from this can't-miss sale, from outerwear to accessories and everything in between. (And if you're still on the hunt for deals, check out our editors' favorite beauty picks from the Nordstrom sale.)

Ray-Ban 53mm Polarized Phantos Sunglasses

"Though I'm a well-documented Ray-Ban fan , I tend to stick to the brand's signature Wayfarer silhouettes which are almost universally face-flattering. This rounder Phantos style, however, is tempting me to break out of my Wayfarer cycle: the modern shape adds a cooler vibe, while the polarized lenses make them incredibly sensible. At this price point, they're hard to pass up." — Sally Holmes, Editor in Chief

Ted Baker London Rosiey Cotton Blend Longline Coat

"I know it may seem ludicrous to purchase a coat when the temperatures outside are regularly averaging in the 90s, but trust me: Fall will be here before you know it, and you're not going to want to pay full price then. Personally, I'm drawn to classic silhouettes in sophisticated neutrals that work well with anything in my closet, which is why I'll be snagging this Ted Baker number that's perfect for shoulder season. At more than 30 percent off and considering my cost-per-wear, I'm congratulating myself on such a bargain."— Danielle McNally , Executive Editor

Khaite The Bleecker Chelsea Boot

"Khaite's ultra-cool Chelsea boot will be my go-to for the colder months. I'll pair them with an autumnal maxi dress for the leaf-peeping season and wide-leg trousers to tread through snow flurries in winter." — Sara Holzman , Fashion Director

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

"Barefoot Dreams' blankets, slippers, and apparel, and once you try this material—it's called CozyChic, and it's machine-washable and luxury-feeling and perfect—you'll see why. I, personally, will be living in this cardigan until 2024. And probably then too. (PS. The socks are available as well!)"— Jenny Hollander , Director of Content Strategy

Veronica Beard Eunice Floral & Stripe Puff Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress

"A no-brainer dressing option for too-hot-to-think weather. This cotton shirtdress goes a step above basic thanks to its punchy pattern and Veronica Beard's signature flattering shapes. I'm imagining throwing this dress on as I'm rushing out the door for brunch (that I'm inevitably late to) or on a relaxing summer Friday that starts in the office and ends with rosé outside."— S.H.

Vagabond Shoemakers

"I thought about these shoes for weeks before I actually bought them, and I'm pleased to say that they're well worth the price. Chunky loafers like these are still trending for summer 2022, and are a great alternative to your classic winter boot." — Julia Marzovilla , E-Commerce Writer

SPANX OnCore High Waist Mid-Thigh Shorts

"I’ve never met a SPANX item I didn’t like, and these mid-thigh shapewear shorts have actually been in my cart for some time now. Needless to say, they’ll soon be in my collection—finally."— Lucia Tonelli , Social Media Editor

La Ligne Braid Stripe Cardigan

"I love that this cardigan is ultra-soft but has a unique braided stripe motif. Exterior front pockets are great for Chapsticks and keys."— SH

Chinese Laundry Yanti Slide Sandal

"I love the transparent straps trend on shoes, and these simple sandals match with absolutely everything. I've found my new everyday shoe!" -GU

Rag & Bone Alex Nonstretch High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

"Do I need a new pair of rag & bone jeans? No. Will I be adding this massively discounted pair to my cart anyway? Absolutely yes."—JH

Alo Delight Seamless Knit Bra

"Every summer, I absolutely live in sports bras like this. I love the versatility that their length gives them: Is it a sports bra? A crop top? Why not both!"—GU

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote

"This expandable tote bag is basically the all-time best laptop bag because it fits just about everything you could ever want. I've had the classic Le Pliage tote for a while and I'm going to upgrade to this larger version now that it's on sale."—JM

WAYF Remember Me Twist Detail Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress

"I'm a big fan of '60s and '70s fashion, so this retro-patterned dress is right up my alley. Pair it with strappy beige sandals as summer turns into fall, or go with a leather coat and/or booties to toughen this whimsical look up."—GU

Hunter Original Play Speckled Platform Waterproof Rain Boot

"I have never, ever regretted buying a pair of rain/snow boots in the middle of summer on major sale. Not once. You won't either."—JH

Madewell Set of 3 Chain Necklaces

"Chains are all the rage right now, but, like pearls, they're also a timeless investment that will always look chic. I love layering jewelry and am especially partial to yellow gold, so you'd better believe that this set of three is at the top of my shopping list."—GU

Dolce Vita Solow Western Boot

"I've been very into the cowboy boot style lately, and these little booties are perfect for transitioning from late summer into early fall. Plus, their subtle design and always-fashionable light brown suede means they'll match perfectly with just about any outfit, whether you're out West or not." -GU

BDG Urban Outfitters Kamaryn Tie Front Minidress

"Who doesn't love a summer dress? This breezy, youthful-looking piece by Urban Outfitters is not only gorgeous, but it's exactly what I need in the midst of this brutal heat wave." -GU

Sweaty Betty Women's After Class Relaxed Hoodie

"I'm always on the lookout for a new post-workout hoodie: Something cozy, of course, but loose enough to keep from sticking to my sweaty skin. This option, with its handy thumbhole cuffs, is ideal for early morning or evening walks home from the gym as the weather begins to cool down." -GU

