ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Mr. Dan Edwin Rushing

By Grice Connect
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dan Edwin Rushing Sr. passed away Wednesday July 13 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah after a short illness. He was a Bulloch County native. He served in the United States Army for eight years during which time he was active during the Cuban Crisis. He returned to Bulloch County in 1962...

griceconnect.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Mr. Charles R. Williams Sr.

Charles R. Williams, Sr., also known as Charlie Williams, of Statesboro, passed away on Saturday July 16, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility just four days’ shy of his 103 birthday. He was born on July 20, 1919, in Savannah, Georgia, the youngest of four children to...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Ryle William Tatum

Mr. Ryle William Tatum, age 94, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at his residence. He was thankful for the longevity of life and for the great journey on the long way home. He is in heaven with this love of his life, Mary Ida Parker Tatum, they were married for 56 years until her death in 2013.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Bertie G. Mixon

Mrs. Bertie G. Mixon – Appling, GA, Statesboro, GA, and Darien, GA. Mrs. Bertie G. Mixon, 86, died Sunday, July 10th. She was born in Augusta, GA on September 6th 1935 to the late Ansel Franklin and Theo Robson Franklin. In addition to her parents, Bertie was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny J. Mixon, Sr.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Charles W. Freeman

Charles Wilbur Freeman, 83 of Sylvania passed away at the Ogeechee Area Hospice on July 15, 2022. Charles was a native of Screven County and was born to the late Wilbur and Bessie Rooker Freeman. Upon graduation from the Screven County High School he enlisted in the US Airforce, where he was stationed in Washington DC, Panama, and Charleston. After his service to his country, he returned home to Screven and began an illustrious career in law enforcement that spanned over 40 years. Having been employed with Garden City Police Department, Screven County Sheriff’s Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and lastly, with the Sylvania Police Department. He was a member of the Farmdale Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and also served 20 years as a Mason at Lodge#301. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lynn Freeman; son, Charles Michael Freeman; and daughters, Lisa Volf, Karen Nasworthy, and Susan Freeman.
SYLVANIA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulloch County, GA
Obituaries
City
Brooklet, GA
City
Statesboro, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Nevils, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Obituaries
County
Bulloch County, GA
Statesboro, GA
Obituaries
Grice Connect

Mr. Dwayne Tremble

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. Dwayne Tremble. Mr. Dwayne Tremble, age 51, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Northside Hospital Atlanta, GA. He was a Bulloch County native and a 1990 graduate...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Doreatha (Smith) Moore

Mrs. Doreatha Smith Moore, age 59, of Ellabell, GA., passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah, GA. after an extended illness. She was a Bryan County native and a graduate of Bryan County High School in Pembroke, GA. She was employed with the Bryan...
ELLABELL, GA
Grice Connect

Celebration of Life: Dr. Patrick “Doc” O. Spurgeon

Dr. Patrick O. Spurgeon, affectionately known as “Doc’ by the many students, athletes, colleagues, and friends that loved him, passed away on June 23rd, 2022 in Statesboro, after an eight-decade career as a player, student, teacher, coach, and mentor. Born in Northwest Indiana, he was raised in East...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Raymond Miller

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. Raymond Miller. Mr. Raymond Miller, age 89, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Tattnall Healthcare Center in Reidsville, GA. He was a native of Paterson, New Jersey...
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Hospital#Mobile Homes#Rushing Mobile Home Park#Clito Grocery#Rushing S Produce#Trinity Baptist Church#Ga#Ogeechee Lodge#Statesboro Shrine Club#The Enmark Coffee Club
Grice Connect

The Georgia Southern Summer Celebration kicks off

The annual Georgia Southern Summer Celebration event kicked off at Georgia Southern’s Statesboro Campus near the Carruth Building on Wednesday morning, July 13, 2022. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero and First Lady Jane Marrero hosted the event. “It’s a chance to come together, celebrate, and get ready for the...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

BCRP | Fall registration begins Monday

Registration for fall recreation programs in Bulloch County will begin Monday, July 18, at 8am. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks department (BCRP) will offer a wide variety of sports, activities, and instructional classes this fall, for both children and adults. Youth sports include tackle football, flag football for boys...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. James B. “Jimmy” Franklin

James Burke (“Jimmy”) Franklin, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. A native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Jimmy was the younger son of Claire Burke and Samuel Jasper Franklin. After graduating from Statesboro High School in 1956, Jimmy attended Georgia Institute of Technology, where he earned a degree in Industrial Engineering and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Ida Clark

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Ida Clark. Mrs. Ida Clark, age 65, of Pembroke, GA., passed away on Friday morning, July 8, 2022 at her residence after an extended illness. She was a Bryan...
PEMBROKE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Grice Connect

Victim identified in Bulloch County weekend shooting death

UPDATE 7/18/22 5:22 PM – Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch has released the identity of the victim in Sunday’s shooting death near Clito in northeastern Bulloch County. The deceased has been identified as Dolan Blanchard, 22, of Screven County. Authorities have yet to officially rule on the exact cause of death or release any further details surrounding the incident.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

City garbage truck catches fire in downtown Statesboro

Around 3:30 PM on Monday, July 18, Statesboro Fire Department responded to reports of a City of Statesboro vehicle on fire near the intersection of North Main, South Main, East Main and West Main Streets in downtown Statesboro. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a City-owned trash pickup truck fully engulfed in...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Youth Connect Program recognizes Class of 2022

The City of Statesboro’s Youth Connect Program hosted its Class of 2022 Recognition Ceremony on July 1, 2022, at City Hall. The annual program takes place each Summer and is for high school students to interact with government and community leaders, along with other professionals, to obtain valuable skills, according to Statesboro Youth Connect’s webpage.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Larry (Duffy) W. McDuffie

Larry W. McDuffie known by most as “Duffy”, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Statesboro, his home for over five decades. Duffy was a native of Hazlehurst, GA, and graduated from Jeff Davis County High School as an outstanding basketball player. After high school he moved to Statesboro where he worked for Wallace Wiggins Roofing for several years.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Angeline Yvette Banks Harris

Angeline Yvette Banks Harris, age 61, died Saturday July 2, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. She was born September 5, 1960 in Doerun, Georgia to Elvis Banks Jr. and Annie Kate Banks. Angeline married Kenneth Harris, Sr. June 10, 1983 in Moultrie, Georgia. They moved to Tacoma, Washington for seven years before returning to Georgia in 2018. She worked as a retail manager for Family Dollar several years before she got sick. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Moultrie. Angeline enjoyed attending church, reading the Bible and writing.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Milliken announces closure of facility located on Ogeechee River

On July 13, 2022, Milliken & Company announced the closure of the Longleaf plant. The plant is located on the Ogeechee River in Screven County, Georgia. Milliken purchased the former King America Finishing plant in 2014, along with its existing permit to discharge treated industrial effluent into the Ogeechee River, one of the last remaining free-flowing blackwater rivers in the nation.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Fire department responds to Ole Times Country Buffet

Shortly after 7:30 PM on Friday, July 15, 2022, Statesboro Bulloch Fire Department responded to reports of an active structure fire at Ole Times Country Buffet on Northside Drive East in Statesboro. Officers from Statesboro Police Department also responded to assist. Initial reports indicated that flames were seen inside the...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy