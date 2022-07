We’ll start at the beach, we’re on track to see a historic south swell that is expected to bring dangerously large waves of 18 to 24 feet Sunday. A high surf warning has been extended until 6 p.m. Monday for the south shores of all islands. The swell will lower slowly Tuesday into Wednesday. West shores are seeing some swell energy from the south, east shores will see rough and choppy waves from the breezy trade winds all week, enhanced by energy generated by Hurricane Estelle far to the east.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO