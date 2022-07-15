Open Championship Cut Explained - How It Works

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Open Championship cut ensures that only the top 70 players and ties make it through to the weekend to battle it out for the famed Claret Jug.

The field of 156 players made it through to golf's oldest championship and somewhere around half of them progress to play the final two rounds.

There is no 10-shot rule at The Open, which was a common system seen across the game in years gone by but is seen less and less these days. The 10-shot rule means that golfers within 10 strokes of the lead make the cut, no matter what position they're in.

The projected cut at the 150th Open is currently coming in at even par at St Andrews, meaning that any player at one-over-par or worse will be heading home. It's not all bad news though, as all players who tee it up in the Open Championship receive prize money.

The leading 10 professional golfers and ties who miss the cut earn $10,500, the new 20 professional golfers and ties win $8,500, with the remainder of professional golfers and ties taking home $7,000.