Humboldt Park's Chicago Commons hosts back to school supplies giveaway 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hard to believe, but the new school year is right around the corner for many kids.

On Friday, lots of students are getting new school supplies at a community event in Humboldt Park.

Peoples Gas and the Chicago Commons Nia Family Center are partnering to distribute back-packs and school supplies. It's happening at the Nia Family Center, near Chicago and Monticello.

A host of activities will be there, including lunch, games and community resources. The Jesse White Tumblers are also set to perform.