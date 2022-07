CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) announced Friday he won't run for re-election in 2023, and will step down from his seat on the City Council next year, after his third term in office comes to an end."As someone who deeply loves this community this was not an easy decision. However, I feel that the time is right to make this transition. I will continue to serve and work on behalf of our community as Alderman for the remainder of my term, which will end next May," Osterman wrote in a letter to his constituents.Osterman has represented the 48th...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO