HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police released stunning surveillance footage of a man being assaulted and robbed outside of his west Houston apartment. On Saturday, May 7, around 4:30 a.m., a man parked his car at the apartment complex at the 9800 block of Richmond Avenue. But as he got out of his car, three unknown men got out of a white Toyota Camry and surrounded him. They then began to attack him, punching and kicking him.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO