Ellen M. Hornbacher

Nancy Marty Bollig, age 63, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from complications of Covid. Nancy was born on September 18, 1958, to Paul Marty and Dorothy (Sweeney) Marty. Nancy attended two weeks of kindergarten at Gordon School before attending St. Andrew’s Catholic School in Verona. She then attended Verona Public Schools where she participated in many activities including multiple theater productions; Nancy was also a member of the VHS pompom squad. During her high school years, Nancy was a model on the Manchester Teen Board and participated in 4-H where she excelled in training dogs. After graduating from VHS in 1976, Nancy attended Madison Area Technical College, graduating with a degree as a veterinary technician. She worked as a vet tech at Westgate Pet Clinic, the first all-female veterinary clinic in Madison, for more than 35 years before retiring.

VERONA, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO