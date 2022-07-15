ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Ellen M. Hornbacher

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen M. Hornbacher, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on February 23, 1933 in Landa, North Dakota, the daughter of Martin and Harriet (Lokken) Elefson. Ellen graduated from Landa High School in 1951 and went on to attend Minot Business...

Nancy Bollig

Nancy Marty Bollig, age 63, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from complications of Covid. Nancy was born on September 18, 1958, to Paul Marty and Dorothy (Sweeney) Marty. Nancy attended two weeks of kindergarten at Gordon School before attending St. Andrew’s Catholic School in Verona. She then attended Verona Public Schools where she participated in many activities including multiple theater productions; Nancy was also a member of the VHS pompom squad. During her high school years, Nancy was a model on the Manchester Teen Board and participated in 4-H where she excelled in training dogs. After graduating from VHS in 1976, Nancy attended Madison Area Technical College, graduating with a degree as a veterinary technician. She worked as a vet tech at Westgate Pet Clinic, the first all-female veterinary clinic in Madison, for more than 35 years before retiring.
VERONA, WI
Prairie Tales story walk available throughout July

If you explore the Badger Prairie County Park trail nearby the library's parking lot this month, you'll discover a prairie story walk, featuring a book that's presented page-by-page as you meander along the path. Through the end of July, enjoy the book "Don't Worry Little Crab" by Chris Haughton as...
VERONA, WI
Verona contributes $700 to Wisconsin veterans’ park, museum

The American Legion Riders visited the American Legion Mason-Lindsay Post 385 in Verona on Saturday, June 25 as part of their Iroc’s Badger Fundraising Run. The stop was part of the Riders’ three-day ride that took them to thirteen different Legion posts throughout Wisconsin, beginning at Post 555 in Sheboygan on June 24 and ending at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville on June 26.
VERONA, WI
Surplus garden produce now accepted at food pantry

Badger Prairie Needs Network is a food pantry serving all of Dane County located at 1200 E. Verona Ave. The organization is now accepting surplus produce from home gardens to offer its guests. Interested individuals may bring their excess produce to the volunteer entrance back door during regular pantry hours:...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Birthday bag donations needed by pantry

Badger Prairie Needs Networks is seeking birthday party kits and is asking for the community’s help to make a child’s birthday brighter. The Verona-based, Dane County-serving pantry needs area groups to purchase supplies and assemble birthday party kits for the children of families who visit the pantry. Groups...
VERONA, WI
School district operating referendum to appear on November ballot

Verona voters will see a school referendum option on their ballot this November, following a unanimous vote during the July 11 Verona Area School District Board of Education meeting. This autumn election, the Verona Area School District (VASD) is planning to ask residents to vote on a $19 million recurring...
VERONA, WI
New speed enforcement sign also displays critical messages

Slowpokes and leadfoots alike – keep your eyes peeled as you drive around Verona this summer for a new device that will not only share your speed, it will also share important messages such as road closures and detours. Last week, the new message board and speed trailer was...
VERONA, WI

