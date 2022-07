IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. A fire is currently burning in the Salmon Challis National Forest. Three crews and four helicopters are on the scene of the moose fire located about five miles southwest of North Fork in the vicinity of Moose Creek and Dead Water. Due to heavy fire activity, Salmon River Road is closed from North Fork. The fire is at about 1,000 acres and is burning in grass brush and timber on both sides of Salmon River Road. The cause of this fire is unknown.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO