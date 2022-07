DETROIT – A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning after getting into an argument with another man during a block party in Detroit, officials report. At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, a man was fatally shot during a block party in the area of West Davison and Pierson Street, police said. Two men reportedly got into an argument over a dice game, and one man took out a firearm and shot the other.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO