Best gaming PC deals for November 2022

By John Levite
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAXdC_0gh2UUxF00

You know one of the great things about a prebuilt gaming PC? Someone else did all the work for you. It's nice to be able to just click a button and have the perfect machine with all of your favorite settings already in place. Sure you might pay a little extra for that service, but then again with how hard it is to find advanced parts like graphics cards you actually might be getting a bargain. The key, of course, is to find the best gaming PC deals. Not only can you find gaming PCs that offer you advanced graphics without overcharging you, but you can actually save on the total of all those pieces together. It is essentially a discount on the cost of putting in a case for you.

Most major retailers have great deals on gaming PCs, including Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and others. A lot of companies that make custom PCs also sell prebuilt options through those retailers, and that includes a few big names you might recognize like iBuyPower or CyberPower PC. We'll always have an eye out for great savings from any of those locations, and whatever we find that's worth sharing will end up right here.

Best gaming PC deals:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2Wat_0gh2UUxF00

Alarco gaming PC $550 $499.99 at Amazon

Already a great value at its regular price, this discount definitely makes it a solid budget deal. The internals include an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 graphics card. It's not a high-end PC but you could definitely get up to 60 fps on medium settings for some games. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nEW56_0gh2UUxF00

HP Pavilion gaming desktop $740 $613.95 at Amazon

A great budget option if you're looking for a gaming PC. This system includes an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB NVMe solid state drive. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super graphics card, includes a mouse and keyboard, and has plenty of other features. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpFT0_0gh2UUxF00

HP Victus 15L gaming desktop $830 $629.99 at HP

The HP store can be a great place for a few diamonds in the rough. This prebuilt PC includes some really great specs for the price. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor with up to 4.4GHz speeds, an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You can even upgrade some of those if you want to pay a little more and still keep the discount. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1VRT_0gh2UUxF00

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master PC $800 $649.99 at Amazon

Comes with a mouse and keyboard so it won't take much to get started right away. The PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 4100 processor, 8GB RAM, a 500GB SSD with NVMe tech, and a Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 graphics card. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCb77_0gh2UUxF00

HP Pavilion gaming desktop $848 $749 at Walmart

You get an Intel Core i5-10400F CPU, 8GB RAM, a 256GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. That's a lot of value for the price with plenty of productivity and gaming to be had. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17usYC_0gh2UUxF00

MSI Gaming Aegis ZS desktop $1,199 $759 at Newegg

You can now get this down to just $759 with a $200 off rebate card. A beautiful chassis loaded with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor with up to 3.90GHz speeds, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 500GB solid state drive, and an AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card. It comes with Windows 11 Home as well. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7cNZ_0gh2UUxF00

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR gaming PC $1,130 $799.99 at Amazon

This computer comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 500GB SSD with NVMe for fast read/write times, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It also has six USB 3.1 ports, custom RGB lighting in the case, and includes a keyboard and mouse. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wnzrn_0gh2UUxF00

Alienware Aurora R14 gaming desktop $1,510 $949.99 at Dell

This is a very powerful prebuilt PC. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor with up to 4.60GHz Max Boost Clock speeds, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD with NVMe. There is also an AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card in there. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqSpV_0gh2UUxF00

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master PC $1,270 $960.99 at Amazon

You get a lot of value out of this one considering it has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor with up to 3.9GHz, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 2TB hard drive for tons of storage, and a 500GB solid state drive with NVMe for fast load times. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPROl_0gh2UUxF00

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master PC $1,300 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

This one comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, 16GB RAM, a 500GB solid state drive, and an extra 1TB hard drive for storage. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card as well. You'll get eight USB ports to connect peripherals to, multi-display support, 7.1 surround sound, Wi-Fi, and so much more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSDli_0gh2UUxF00

Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop $1,950 $1,199.99 at Dell

Although there are certainly numerous configurations you can pick from, this one in particular has a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe, and an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6srt_0gh2UUxF00

Skytech Shiva gaming PC $1,500 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

A great prebuilt desktop with some added value thanks to its $100 discount. The PC includes an Intel Core i7-11700F processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcpjU_0gh2UUxF00

iBuyPower Trace MR gaming desktop $1,650 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

The nice thing about iBuyPower prebuilts is that they come with a keyboard and mouse, so all you need is a monitor to get gaming as soon as your computer arrives. This one in particular comes with an Intel Core i7-12700F processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card for gaming. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJjxQ_0gh2UUxF00

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme PC $1,660 $1,389.99 at Amazon

Gaming can run a computer rather hot, so it's nice to have some liquid cooling in there to keep those temps down. Plus this PC has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for intense gaming sessions. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aB0C0_0gh2UUxF00

MSI Aegis RS 12TG-261US desktop PC $2,000 $1,789 at Newegg

Get the latest gen parts with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card for gaming. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgriS_0gh2UUxF00

Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 gaming desktop $2,400 $1,799.99 at Dell

This powerful gaming PC includes an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor with a Max Boost Clock of 4.70GHz and 16GB DDR4 RAM. It also has insane storage with a 512GB NVMe solid state drive AND a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive. The graphics card is an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU. It uses Alienware's Dark Side of the Moon chassis that includes liquid cooling and a 1000W power supply. Some features include advanced Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and multiple USB-C ports. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzVpc_0gh2UUxF00

iBuyPower TraceMR gaming desktop $1,950 $1,849.99 at Best Buy

While more expensive than the usual fanfare, this gaming PC also offers some of the biggest value right now in terms of deal price. It's a decent discount, and the machine includes an Intel Core i7-12700KF processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for gaming. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M32Oi_0gh2UUxF00

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 desktop $2,980 $2,549.99 at Dell

This gaming PC includes an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor, a 512TB M.2 SSD with NVMe tech for fast read times, a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive for extra storage, 32GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. Includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB-C ports. View Deal

If you want to build your own PC, go right ahead. Just be aware of some of the difficulties with the process. If you can't be bothered with all the research and connecting of dots and just want something to game on right away, then maybe a prebuilt is more your style. Heck, if you want to play with the latest graphics you almost have to go prebuilt just to avoid how expensive modern cards are getting.

