Best gaming PC deals for July 2022

You know one of the great things about a prebuilt gaming PC? Someone else did all the work for you. It's nice to be able to just click a button and have the perfect machine with all of your favorite settings already in place. Sure you might pay a little extra for that service, but then again with how hard it is to find advanced parts like graphics cards you actually might be getting a bargain. The key, of course, is to find the best gaming PC deals. Not only can you find gaming PCs that offer you advanced graphics without overcharging you, but you can actually save on the total of all those pieces together. It is essentially a discount on the cost of putting in a case for you.

Most major retailers have great deals on gaming PCs, including Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and others. A lot of companies that make custom PCs also sell prebuilt options through those retailers, and that includes a few big names you might recognize like iBuyPower or CyberPower PC. We'll always have an eye out for great savings from any of those locations, and whatever we find that's worth sharing will end up right here.

Best gaming PC deals:

Alarco gaming PC $550 $499.99 at Amazon



Already a great value at its regular price, this discount definitely makes it a solid budget deal. The internals include an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 graphics card. It's not a high-end PC but you could definitely get up to 60 fps on medium settings for some games. View Deal

HP Pavilion gaming desktop $740 $588.17 at Amazon

A great budget option if you're looking for a gaming PC. This system includes an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB NVMe solid state drive. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super graphics card, includes a mouse and keyboard, and has plenty of other features. View Deal

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master PC $800 $719.99 at Amazon

Comes with a mouse and keyboard so it won't take much to get started right away. The PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 4100 processor, 8GB RAM, a 500GB SSD with NVMe tech, and a Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 graphics card. View Deal

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR gaming PC $1,130 $949.99 at Amazon

This computer comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 500GB SSD with NVMe for fast read/write times, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It also has six USB 3.1 ports, custom RGB lighting in the case, and includes a keyboard and mouse. View Deal

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop $1,400 $979.99 at Dell

This gaming PC includes an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor with up to 4.60GHz speeds, a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive, 8GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C ports. View Deal

Skytech Gaming Chronos Mini gaming PC $1,400 $999.99 at Best Buy

Skytech makes some great and affordable PCs, and this one is down to a particularly low price. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe tech for fast read and write times, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card so you can play plenty of games at high settings. View Deal

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master PC $1,270 $1,104.99 at Amazon

You get a lot of value out of this one considering it has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor with up to 3.9GHz, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 2TB hard drive for tons of storage, and a 500GB solid state drive with NVMe for fast load times. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

View Deal

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme PC $1,250 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

This one comes with an Intel Core i5-12400F processor, 16GB RAM, a 500GB solid state drive, and an extra 1TB hard drive for storage. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card as well. You'll get eight USB ports to connect peripherals to, multi-display support, 7.1 surround sound, Wi-Fi, and so much more. View Deal

Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 gaming desktop $1,750 $1,175.99 at Dell

This powerful gaming PC includes an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor with a Max Boost Clock of 4.6GHz, a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive, 16GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It uses Alienware's Dark Side of the Moon chassis that includes liquid cooling and a 1000W power supply. Some features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple USB-C ports. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R14 gaming desktop $1,650 $1,371.99 at Dell

This is a very powerful prebuilt PC and one of the newest models from Alienware. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor with up to 4.60GHz Max Boost Clock speeds, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD with NVMe. There is also a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card in there. View Deal

Skytech Shiva gaming PC $1,500 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

A great prebuilt desktop with some added value thanks to its $100 discount. The PC includes an Intel Core i7-11700F processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. View Deal

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme PC $1,660 $1,479.99 at Amazon

Gaming can run a computer rather hot, so it's nice to have some liquid cooling in there to keep those temps down. Plus this PC has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for intense gaming sessions. View Deal

iBuyPower TraceMR gaming desktop $2,100 $1,949.99 at Best Buy

The nice thing about iBuyPower prebuilts is that they come with a keyboard and mouse, so all you need is a monitor to get gaming as soon as your computer arrives. This one in particular is fully loaded with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card for gaming. View Deal

If you want to build your own PC, go right ahead. Just be aware of some of the difficulties with the process. If you can't be bothered with all the research and connecting of dots and just want something to game on right away, then maybe a prebuilt is more your style. Heck, if you want to play with the latest graphics you almost have to go prebuilt just to avoid how expensive modern cards are getting.

