Valrico, FL

Lightning strike causes house fire in Valrico

By Tampa Beacon staff
tampabeacon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALRICO — A Valrico home sustained fire damage after being struck by lightning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Reports...

www.tampabeacon.com

tampabeacon.com

Semi-truck catches fire, then mobile home

TAMPA — A fire that engulfed a semi-truck parked in a residential area July 17 spread to a mobile home, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Reports state that the HCFR dispatch center received a 911 call at 4:34 p.m. from an individual reporting the semi-truck fire at 5015 S. 20th Avenue, located just east of S. Tamiami Trail and half a mile north of Causeway Boulevard. The caller told dispatchers that the fire was threatening a mobile home and by the time HCFR’s Engine 1 arrived, reports state the fire had already ignited the adjacent mobile home.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Motorcyclist dies in wreck on E. Hillsborough Ave.

TAMPA — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on July 15 at the intersection of E. Hillsborough Avenue and N. 15th Street. According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 7:43 p.m. A motorist in a Chevrolet Silverado was waiting in the westbound left-turn lane on E. Hillsborough Avenue to turn south onto N. 15th Street. When the traffic signal turned green, reports state the motorist proceeded to make the southbound turn. At this time, a motorcyclist traveling eastbound on E. Hillsborough Avenue entered the intersection “at a high rate of speed,” reports state, and clipped the right-rear bumper of the Silverado. The motorcyclist slid off the motorcycle and was transported to a nearby hospital before dying of his injuries.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater crash brings down power lines

CLEARWATER, Fla. — At least one person was hurt in a crash Monday that brought down some power lines, resulting in an isolated outage. It happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Druid Road and South Duncan Avenue, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Photos showed two cars...
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies following crash with car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man riding a motorcycle died after crashing into a car at a high speed Friday evening, the Tampa Police Department said. At around 7:43 p.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was waiting in the turn lane on East Hillsborough Avenue to turn south onto North 15th Street.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

2 dead in crash on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travelers coming from the Howard Frankland Bridge into Tampa experienced delays after a deadly wreck Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-275 Monday around 7:30 a.m. The crash blocked the exit ramp onto Kennedy except for one […]
TAMPA, FL
#Lightning Strike#House Fire#Accident#Hcfr
tampabeacon.com

92-year-old in golf cart dies in accident

SUN CITY CENTER — A 92-year-old women died in an accident July 17 while operating a golf cart at the intersection of Sun City Center Boulevard and Stoneham Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state the wreck occurred at approximately 8:16 a.m. as the golf cart was...
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
WFLA

Bradenton man killed by car while walking across US-301

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man died Saturday night after being hit by a car on US-301, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An FHP report said the 31-year-old man was walking across US-301 at the intersection of 15th Street East when a car hit him at 10:23 p.m.
BRADENTON, FL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thegabber.com

TradeWinds Fire Closes Timeshare Building

TradeWinds guests had a scare at 2:30 a.m., July 12 when fire departments from St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and St. Petersburg evacuated the Bluegreen timeshare building due to a fire on the sixth floor. According to TradeWinds, the fire started through an air conditioning unit. Because it happened in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

