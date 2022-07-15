Lightning strike causes house fire in Valrico

TAMPA — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on July 15 at the intersection of E. Hillsborough Avenue and N. 15th Street. According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 7:43 p.m. A motorist in a Chevrolet Silverado was waiting in the westbound left-turn lane on E. Hillsborough Avenue to turn south onto N. 15th Street. When the traffic signal turned green, reports state the motorist proceeded to make the southbound turn. At this time, a motorcyclist traveling eastbound on E. Hillsborough Avenue entered the intersection “at a high rate of speed,” reports state, and clipped the right-rear bumper of the Silverado. The motorcyclist slid off the motorcycle and was transported to a nearby hospital before dying of his injuries.

