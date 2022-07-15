ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton County, NH

New Hampshire faces new lawsuit over school funding

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A group of New Hampshire taxpayers is suing the state over its school funding formula, claiming it has created inequities by forcing some communities to increase local property taxes to supplement the lack of state funding. The lawsuit, filed in Grafton County Superior Court...

