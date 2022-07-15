LOOK: The NFL's best guards in 2022, per Touchdown Wire

While tackles get the most money and notoriety among offensive linemen, guards are still very important. They have to guard the big guys in the middle of the defense.

The Arizona Cardinals have a new right guard in Will Hernandez and have Justin Pugh at left guard for his fifth season with the team.

Neither is considered one of the best in the league, although Pugh has played pretty well for the Cardinals.

Who are the best guards in the league?

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar gives us his top 11 guards entering 2022. Check them out below and read his full post for complete analysis.

11. Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills

