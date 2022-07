After a one-year hiatus, the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate has been released. Implemented in 2003, the APR uses team-based metrics to follow the academic progress of student-athletes. The APR is calculated as follows: Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible. A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate. In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability. Teams must earn a four-year average APR of 930 to compete in championships....

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO