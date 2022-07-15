ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Denny Hamlin Surprisingly Admits That He’s Jealous of Justin Marks and Explains Why Using an Interesting Analogy

By Kyle Dalton
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Denny Hamlin is in his second year as co-owner of 23XI Racing . He’s watched his team grow to a two-car operation in those two seasons and manage a pair of wins by drivers Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has also watched Justin Marks follow a similar timeline as co-owner of Trackhouse Racing , but in that organization’s second year, they’ve rocketed to success and blown past much of the competition, including 23XI.

This week, after the announcement that Tyler Reddick would be joining Hamlin’s team in 2024, the co-owner talked about what’s happened over the last few years and candidly admitted that he’s jealous of Marks.

Denny Hamlin and Justin Marks take similar paths

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CfmMk_0gh2LEpO00
Justin Marks (L) during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 on June 26, 2022, at Nashville Superspeedway. | Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Denny Hamlin during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Series Goodyear 400 on May 07, 2022, at Darlington Raceway.| Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denny Hamlin partnered with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and formed 23XI Racing. The team started Cup Series racing in 2021 and watched Bubba Wallace earn three top-10 finishes, including the organization’s first win in October at Talladega.

Justin Marks partnered with entertainer Pitbull and formed Trackhouse Racing. The team started Cup Series racing in 2021 and watched Daniel Suarez earn four top-10 finishes but no victories.

While the two organizations had similar beginnings, they went dramatically different directions last summer when Trackhouse purchased Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR operations and added a second team for the 2022 season. 23XI also added a second car this past offseason, but under very different circumstances.

In 2022, Busch won the second trophy for 23XI at Kansas in May, but he and Wallace have been inconsistent throughout the year. Conversely, Trackhouse, with Suarez and Ross Chastain, has been one of the top stories with both drivers earning their first career Cup wins. The No. 1 team collected another trophy at Atlanta, and there could have been more with both cars consistently running near the front all season long.

Denny Hamlin admits he’s jealous of Justin Marks

This week Denny Hamlin and 23XI Racing made a big move, announcing that Tyler Reddick would join the team in 2024. No details were provided on whether the team would add a third car or if he’d be replacing one of the current drivers. Hamlin made the rounds with the media talking about the surprising announcement, including a visit with the Twitter Racing Spaces, where he brought up Marks and used an interesting analogy to compare the two teams and their short histories.

“It’s so difficult because me and Justin came into the sport at the same time, right, and like I’m so jealous of Justin because he found a route that was way easier than mine, and I wish I had that opportunity,” Hamlin admitted. “We both went to the grocery store thinking we wanted pizza. We both wanted pizza, right, and we were shopping, and Justin found the perfect frozen pizza that he wanted. He cooked it. He’s eating it, and he’s loving it. And it tastes amazing, and he’s doing really, really well with it.

“I got the bright idea, well, I wonder if I can make my own pizza? I want to make my own ingredients. I want to add the pepperonis myself. I want special cheese. I want this, that, and the other, and it’s going to take a long time for me to do this. It’s going to take a process for me to get this pizza, but hopefully, in the end, it’s going to be delicious. I may screw it up. Just for the record, I’m not a good cook. That’s kind of what we’re dealing with. This is going to be a process, and I think Tyler honestly believed in the process.”

Who makes the next move?

With Reddick on board for 2024, there’s already been considerable speculation on what happens at 23XI Racing. Busch is 43 and in the twilight of his career. It would make the most sense for Reddick to replace him. Hamlin might also consider adding a third car to the mix.

But don’t sleep on Marks potentially making another big move. Remember, it was just a year ago that he gauged Ganassi’s interest. The next thing you know, they were announcing the purchase.

The charter market is ever-evolving, and Marks might find himself adding another car to his roster. As he’s proven in the past, nothing is off the table. It’s just a matter of if he can find the right pizza.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Tyler Reddick’s Shocking Move Just Produced the Perfect Scenario for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports to Jump to Cup Series

The post Denny Hamlin Surprisingly Admits That He’s Jealous of Justin Marks and Explains Why Using an Interesting Analogy appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Another driver change confirmed for 2023

Ty Dillon will not be back behind the wheel of the #42 Chevrolet for Petty GMS Motorsports in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. NASCAR Cup Series silly season has been loaded with interesting speculation and rumors, yet there haven’t been all that many changes announced for 2023. In...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR drivers disqualified after New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Noah Gragson, Landon Cassill disqualified after top-5 runs at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series took the green flag in Loudon, NH. The 1.058-mile oval of New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosted the show. Two NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers have been disqualified in post-race inspection. Landon Cassill found...
LOUDON, NH
FanSided

NASCAR: Dark horse candidate to join JR Motorsports Cup team?

If and when JR Motorsports finally make the jump up to the NASCAR Cup Series, who will become their first full-time driver?. The idea of NASCAR Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports joining the Cup Series is one that has been discussed more and more in recent years, and many view the team’s jump to the sport’s top level as a matter of when, not if.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Look: Photos Of Danica Patrick At The Beach Go Viral

Danica Patrick is retired from racing, but the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver is staying close to the sport, working for broadcasts throughout the season. The business woman is still managing to get some rest and relaxation, though. Patrick took some time for herself at the beach earlier this month.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Bill Elliott Takes Swipe at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Speaks Up for NASCAR Fans Who Feel They’ve Been Forgotten

Bill Elliott talked this week about his son's first win at Atlanta on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He also took a swipe at the track and called out all the NASCAR changes, speaking up for many fans who feel they've been forgotten. The post Bill Elliott Takes Swipe at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Speaks Up for NASCAR Fans Who Feel They’ve Been Forgotten  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Chip Ganassi
Person
Pitbull
Person
Daniel Suarez
ESPN

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. selling massive home with five bedrooms, putting green and horse stables

The North Carolina home of NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is up for sale, and the whopping 9,986-square-foot residence is listed for $15,995,000. The listing real estate agents, Heather Gibbs and Josh Tucker, would not confirm it was Stenhouse's home. According to the Multiple Listing Service, a database used by Realtors, the home is posted under Slide Job LLC, which is Stenhouse's company. While it's not the most expensive house for sale in the state, it is the highest asking price in the Charlotte region.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

NASCAR: Christopher Bell didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite winning Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell earned the second victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag to win the Ambetter 301.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Big Finish

The 2022 Cup Series season has been a frustrating one for Bubba Wallace, mostly due to pit crew issues, but Sunday was promising. The 23XI Racing driver had a top-three finish at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Wallace took to social media following his P3 finish. NASCAR fans were impressed.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jr Motorsports#Trackhouse Racing#Getty Images#Nba Hall Of Famer
thecomeback.com

Joe Gibbs makes admission about Kyle Busch sponsorship

It is well known around NASCAR that Joe Gibbs Racing has not been able to resign Kyle Busch yet because they can’t find a new sponsor. Mars, who sponsors Busch’s No. 18 car, is leaving soon and the coach admits he hasn’t been able to find a new sponsor as quickly as he thought he would.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Hailie Deegan On Monday

It's officially Hailie Deegan's birthday today (Jul. 18). Deegan is now 21 years old (she can now legally purchase alcohol in the United States). NASCAR fans were quick to wish her a happy birthday on social media. Deegan is currently part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. She finished...
MOTORSPORTS
HollywoodLife

Bobby East: 5 Things About The NASCAR Star Murdered At 37

NASCAR star Bobby East was attacked at a gas station in Orange County, CA and died from the injuries on Wednesday, July 13 at the age of 37. The racing enthusiast was reportedly filling up his tank at a 76 station in Westminster when a transient man stabbed Bobby in the chest repeatedly. Emergency responders arrived to find Bobby with serious wounds and immediately took him to a local trauma center where he died.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Has 5-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

Bubba Wallace is eager to visit the winner's circle. The 23XI Racing driver is seeking his first victory of the season. While he started 2022 with a second-place showing at the Daytona 500, he's since yet to place higher than No. 10. Wallace will look to reverse those trends Sunday...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Youtube
thecomeback.com

Racing world mourns the loss of former NASCAR driver Bobby East

The racing world was struck with some extremely saddening news on Saturday regarding former NASCAR driver Bobby East. East was reportedly stabbed multiple times at a gas station in an altercation in California on Wednesday. He was found at the scene and immediately rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Racing News

Kyle Busch is talking to other NASCAR teams for 2023 contract

Since 2008, Kyle Busch has driven for Joe Gibbs Racing. He’s a two time NASCAR Cup Series champion claiming the title in 2015 and again in 2019. However, his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season. At the same time, MARS Incorporated has announced their NASCAR sponsorship will also conclude at the end of 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Austin Dillon Rejects Conversation With Brad Keselowski After Bizarre New Hampshire Conflict and References Violent Crash From 2021

Brad Keselowski angrily responded to Austin Dillon during a caution at New Hampshire by slamming into the side of his car multiple times. And no one had any idea why it all started. The post Austin Dillon Rejects Conversation With Brad Keselowski After Bizarre New Hampshire Conflict and References Violent Crash From 2021 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

191K+
Followers
31K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy