Summit County, CO

Missing person found dead in Summit County woods

By Jack Lowenstein
 3 days ago

A Missing Man Was Found Dead In Woods In Summit County 00:17

A man who had been reported missing in June was found dead recently in a wooded area of Summit County.

Craig Standlee was found dead inside a tent in the woods on July 8 near County Commons. His death was not considered to be suspicious.

Standlee's was last seen in the Frisco area on June 9, and his family reported him missing on July 5.

A 911 call was made reporting about a body found in the woods, and Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to discover the camp and recover the body.

Summit County Coroner's Office was later able to identify Standlee as the deceased.

