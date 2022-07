One person is dead following a shooting in the Oaklawn neighborhood. It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday night in the 5200 block of south Clifton. A Sedgwick County Sheriff's spokesman said, two women drove an injured person to a Quik Trip at 47th south and Hydraulic for help. But, that person died from their injury.

WICHITA, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO