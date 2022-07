WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that happened on June 18 in the 100 block of E. Aley Way. At around 9:15 that evening, Wichita Police officers responded to a drive by in the 100 block of E. Aley Way and discovered shell casings of two different calibers. Surveillance video was collected that shows a silver convertible speeding away east on Aley Way from Park Pl. before going off screen, when several gunshots are heard.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO